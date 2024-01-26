Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Republic Day 2024: PM Modi wishes India on 'special occasion', French President Macron says 'let's celebrate'

    The Republic Day 2024 parade will commence at 10:30 am from New Delhi’s Vijay Chowk, following the route from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron extended greeting on 75th Republic Day.

    Republic Day 2024 PM Modi wishes India on special occasion French President Macron says lets celebrate gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 8:47 AM IST

    India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today on January 26, 2024, honouring the adoption of the Constitution of India. The nation's capital is decked up to see the magnificent parades along the well-known Kartvya road, in which the Indian military and paramilitary groups take part.

    On this 75th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of the country. “Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!” he said in a social media post on X.

    Additionally, Sharing an image with PM Modi outside Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote, "My dear friend  @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let’s celebrate!"

    The Republic Day Parade will start at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. In a first, an all-women tri-services contingent will also be part of the parade.

    French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited to attend the event as the chief guest. The two-day visit of Macron began in Jaipur on Thursday where he was joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The French President was then escorted to New Delhi for the Republic Day celebrations.

    The theme of this year’s Republic Day is ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka’, which symbolise the country’s aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy.
     

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2024, 8:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day 2024 Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory Check alternate routes roads to avoid metro timings more gcw

    Republic Day 2024: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory; Check routes to avoid, metro timings & more

    Republic Day 2024: Will you unfurl or hoist the National Flag today?

    Republic Day 2024: Will you unfurl or hoist the National Flag today?

    Republic Day 2024 When and where to watch parade live telecast LIVE gcw

    Republic Day 2024: When and where to watch parade live telecast LIVE?

    Google Doodle celebrates Republic Day 2024 with historic parades throughout the years gcw

    Google Doodle celebrates Republic Day 2024 with historic parades throughout the years

    Republic Day 2024: Bharat honours bravehearts who put nation first before everything else

    Republic Day 2024: Bharat honours bravehearts who put nation first before everything else

    Recent Stories

    Execution using Nitrogen gas debuts in Alabama; Kenneth Smith first convict to die using controversial method

    Execution using Nitrogen gas debuts in Alabama; Kenneth Smith first convict to die using controversial method

    Republic Day 2024 Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory Check alternate routes roads to avoid metro timings more gcw

    Republic Day 2024: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory; Check routes to avoid, metro timings & more

    Republic Day 2024: Will you unfurl or hoist the National Flag today?

    Republic Day 2024: Will you unfurl or hoist the National Flag today?

    Happy Republic Day 2024: Wishes, SMS, Facebook/WhatsApp messages and status to share RBA

    Happy Republic Day 2024: Wishes, SMS, Facebook/WhatsApp messages and status to share

    Republic Day 2024 When and where to watch parade live telecast LIVE gcw

    Republic Day 2024: When and where to watch parade live telecast LIVE?

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon