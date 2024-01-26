Republic Day 2024: PM Modi wishes India on 'special occasion', French President Macron says 'let's celebrate'

The Republic Day 2024 parade will commence at 10:30 am from New Delhi’s Vijay Chowk, following the route from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron extended greeting on 75th Republic Day.

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today on January 26, 2024, honouring the adoption of the Constitution of India. The nation's capital is decked up to see the magnificent parades along the well-known Kartvya road, in which the Indian military and paramilitary groups take part.

On this 75th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people of the country. “Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!” he said in a social media post on X.

Additionally, Sharing an image with PM Modi outside Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote, "My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let’s celebrate!"

The Republic Day Parade will start at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. In a first, an all-women tri-services contingent will also be part of the parade.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited to attend the event as the chief guest. The two-day visit of Macron began in Jaipur on Thursday where he was joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The French President was then escorted to New Delhi for the Republic Day celebrations.

The theme of this year’s Republic Day is ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka’, which symbolise the country’s aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy.

