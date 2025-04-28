Tensions rise as the US urges India and Pakistan to find a "responsible solution" after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the United States on Sunday urged both countries to seek a "responsible solution" to the evolving crisis.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, a US State Department spokesperson said, "This is an evolving situation, and we are monitoring developments closely. We have been in contact with the governments of both India and Pakistan at multiple levels."

The spokesperson reaffirmed Washington’s strong condemnation of the April 22 attack and expressed solidarity with India. "We stand with India and strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Pahalgam," the statement added.

The comments echo recent remarks from President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, both of whom voiced strong support for India while urging restraint on all sides.

Indian diaspora groups counter Pakistani protest

The Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead, has triggered widespread outrage among Indian communities worldwide. In London, a large crowd of Indian diaspora members gathered outside the High Commission of India on Sunday evening to counter a Pakistani demonstration protesting what was described as "Indian propaganda" in the aftermath of the attack.

Chanting slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram," and waving the Indian Tricolour, the pro-Indian demonstrators outnumbered the British Pakistani group across the street from India House. A strong presence of Metropolitan Police officers ensured that both groups remained separated, although verbal altercations and insults were exchanged throughout the evening.

The Indian community later organised a solemn candlelight vigil at Piccadilly Circus to honour the victims of the terror attack.

Protests held worldwide

Similar vigils and "All Eyes on Pahalgam" protests were reported in other parts of the UK, including Manchester, Edinburgh, and Belfast, highlighting global outrage against Pakistan's alleged backing of terror outfits.

"The aim is to present a united front against terrorism," said Insight UK, one of the community groups involved in the demonstrations.

Sunday’s events follow a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on Friday, organised by Indian diaspora organisations. That protest also witnessed a counter-demonstration by British Pakistanis, with tensions further inflamed after a video surfaced showing a Pakistani official making a threatening throat-slitting gesture toward Indian protesters.

