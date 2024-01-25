Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is poised to orchestrate an awe-inspiring flypast featuring 51 aircraft during the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26 in New Delhi. The meticulously curated lineup encompasses 29 fighter aircraft, 8 transport planes, 13 helicopters, and one heritage aircraft, promising an exhilarating visual spectacle for spectators.

Star participants in this aerial extravaganza include the Rafale, Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, C-130, and Tejas fighter jets, each contributing to the grandeur of the display. The formations crafted by these air warriors are anticipated to captivate onlookers, with precision and skill on full display as they soar over Kartavya Path in the national capital during the Republic Day 2024 parade.

As the nation gears up to commemorate its 75th Republic Day, the IAF's formidable fleet is set to dominate the skies, showcasing the prowess and capabilities of the Indian Air Force. The flypast serves not only as a visual treat but also as a symbolic representation of the country's air power, resilience, and dedication to national security.