Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to create a breathtaking spectacle during the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 26 with a flypast featuring 51 aircraft. The impressive lineup includes 29 fighter aircraft, 8 transport planes, 13 helicopters, and one heritage aircraft

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) is poised to orchestrate an awe-inspiring flypast featuring 51 aircraft during the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26 in New Delhi. The meticulously curated lineup encompasses 29 fighter aircraft, 8 transport planes, 13 helicopters, and one heritage aircraft, promising an exhilarating visual spectacle for spectators.

    Star participants in this aerial extravaganza include the Rafale, Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, C-130, and Tejas fighter jets, each contributing to the grandeur of the display. The formations crafted by these air warriors are anticipated to captivate onlookers, with precision and skill on full display as they soar over Kartavya Path in the national capital during the Republic Day 2024 parade.

    As the nation gears up to commemorate its 75th Republic Day, the IAF's formidable fleet is set to dominate the skies, showcasing the prowess and capabilities of the Indian Air Force. The flypast serves not only as a visual treat but also as a symbolic representation of the country's air power, resilience, and dedication to national security.

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Top Stories

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK
    Entertainment

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK
    Entertainment

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG
    Entertainment

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG
    Entertainment

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]
    Entertainment

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Must See

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path
    India News

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network
    India News

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)
    India News

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path