Republic Day: Sadhguru calls for Save Soil movement across India

Spiritual leader Sadhguru on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day gave a call for organising the Save Soil movement to bring global awareness about the alarming worldwide degradation of soil.

This degradation of soil, according to Sadhguru, could have a catastrophic impact on food and water security besides driving never-before-seen rates of species extinction and hastening and intensifying climate-related disasters.

In his Republic Day message, Sadhguru urged the people of the country to see the soil as a living organism, to experience it that way and to keep it that way as a legacy for future generations. Doing so, he said, is the most fundamental responsibility of the current generation of people."

Reiterating that this Republic Day is a special one for India as it coincides with the 75th

anniversary of the country's independence, Sadhguru said that the time had come to transform the potential energy of youthful India into an actionable reality. Further, he called upon every citizen of the country to take the lead in the global movement to Save Soil, which he would be launching in March this year.

The initiative comes at a time when the UN Food and Agriculture Organization has warned that continued soil degradation at the current pace could plunge the world into a severe food crisis in less than 50 years as millions of hectares of cultivable land becomes desertified and incapable of yielding crop.

Through his movement, Sadhguru intends to reach out to 3.5 billion people globally who have a franchise, to elect governments that will prioritize ecological preservation in their countries. "Soil is not a bunch of chemicals, it is a living organism," said Sadhguru, emphasizing the importance of healthy soil biodiversity.

"The life which is happening in the first 12 to 15 inches of this topsoil is actually the basis of our existence. If human beings do not become consciously connected with the basis of their existence, we cannot make them conscious of the nature of life and the source of creation. I want each one of you to join in this Movement, take this as your Movement and bring the necessary awareness in this Nation and spread the awareness in the rest of the world," he said.

