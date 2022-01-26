  • Facebook
    Republic Day 2022: Cockpit views of spectacular flypast will leave you gobsmacked

    Besides the impressive march-past and weapons display at Rajpath, the air wings of the defence forces showcased their skills over the national capital. 

    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 26, 2022, 4:45 PM IST
    The military might of the Indian armed forces enthralled the nation on the 73rd Republic Day. The world community witnessed the prowess of India's armed forces. Through a display of weaponry, technological advancements and heavy military equipment, India sent a straightforward message that it is ever-ready to deal with any situations that may arise.

    Besides the impressive march-past and weapons display at Rajpath, the air wings of the defence forces showcased their skills over the national capital. The Indian armed forces presented a stupendous fly-past with 75 aircraft belonging to the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. 

    Rahat Formation

    The formation was comprised of five Advanced Landing Helicopters flew in ‘Arrowhead’ shape.

    Meghna Formation

    The formation comprised one Chinook heavy-lift helicopter in the lead and four Mi-17 IV choppers flying in an ‘arrowhead’ shape. 

    Eklavya Formation

    The formation comprised one Mi-35 helicopter in the lead with four Apache helicopters in the echelon. 

    Tangail Formation

    The formation had one Dakota vintage aircraft in the lead flanked by two Dornier aircraft, in Vic formation.

    Taraan Formation

    The formation had three transport aircraft -- one C-17 aircraft and two C-130 aircraft -- flying in Vic formation. 

    Netra Formation 

    In this formation, one AEW&C aircraft with two MiG 29 UPG and two Sukhoi fighter aircraft flew in arrowhead shape. 

    Vinash Formation

    Five newly-inducted Rafales demonstrated in arrowhead formation. 

    Baaz Formation

    It had a total of seven aircraft, including one Rafale aircraft, two Jaguar, 2 MiG 29 UPG and 2 Sukhoi fighters. 

    Trishul Formation

    This comprised of three Sukhoi aircraft flying past Rajpath in Vic formation at 900 kmph. The aircraft approached towards the dais and then pulled up and outward for the Trishul manoeuvre. 

    Varuna Formation

    It had the Indian Navy’s air platforms, including one surveillance aircraft P-8I and two MiG 29K fighter jets. 

    Tiranga Formation 

    Five Sarang helicopters flew in ladder formation, streaming tricolour over the Rajpath. 

    Vijay Formation

    Sole Rafale approached towards the dais, pulled up for vertical charlie and carried out two-and-a-half turns in the sky. 

    Amrit Formation

    In a first, a total of 17 British-origin Jaguar fighter jets flew in the shape of 75 to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating 75 years of India's independence.

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2022, 4:45 PM IST
