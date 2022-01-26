Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

On the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable's dedication has left the nation teary-eyed. In a video posted on ITBP's Twitter handle, Constable Vikram Jeet Singh sings the evergreen patriotic song 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyon' in a beautiful rendition backed by another jawan playing the guitar. In the video, which has gone viral, the himveers can be seen seated in full uniform and present the song with immense patriotism and distinctive melody.

The song titled 'Kar Chale Hum Fida' is written by Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi, which featured in the 1964 Bollywood movie 'Haqeeqat'. Composed by Madan Mohan and sung by Mohammad Rafi, the song has been one of the most revered patriotic songs. It has been used numerous times to invoke the spirit of patriotism amongst Indians.

कर चले हम फिदा जानो तन साथियों,

अब तुम्हारे हवाले वतन साथियों...



The ITBP also released a special song, 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai', where Constable Lovely Singh can be seen presenting this beautiful dedication. The video dedicated to every Indian on this occasion has won people's hearts and will give you goosebumps. The musical tribute also gives a glimpse into the lives of the ITBP jawans.

Serving the country in the most inhospitable and challenging terrain in Ladakh, the himveers of ITBP are examples of courage, commitment, and patriotism. ITBP, the specialized mountain force, guard the 3,488 km border from Ladakh's Karakoram Pass to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

