    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Jan 26, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
    On the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable's dedication has left the nation teary-eyed. In a video posted on ITBP's Twitter handle, Constable Vikram Jeet Singh sings the evergreen patriotic song 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyon' in a beautiful rendition backed by another jawan playing the guitar. In the video, which has gone viral, the himveers can be seen seated in full uniform and present the song with immense patriotism and distinctive melody.

    The song titled 'Kar Chale Hum Fida' is written by Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi, which featured in the 1964 Bollywood movie 'Haqeeqat'. Composed by Madan Mohan and sung by Mohammad Rafi, the song has been one of the most revered patriotic songs. It has been used numerous times to invoke the spirit of patriotism amongst Indians.

    The ITBP also released a special song, 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai', where Constable Lovely Singh can be seen presenting this beautiful dedication. The video dedicated to every Indian on this occasion has won people's hearts and will give you goosebumps. The musical tribute also gives a glimpse into the lives of the ITBP jawans.

    Serving the country in the most inhospitable and challenging terrain in Ladakh, the himveers of ITBP are examples of courage, commitment, and patriotism. ITBP, the specialized mountain force, guard the 3,488 km border from Ladakh's Karakoram Pass to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Indian Super LEague, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1

    Republic Day 2022 Inspiring story Ashok Chakra winner J&K Police ASI Babu Ram

    Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP himveers chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai in freezing Ladakh

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP himveers chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in freezing Ladakh

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb
    Entertainment

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes
    Entertainment

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb
    Lifestyle

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps
    Lifestyle

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb
    Lifestyle

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas' traditional plum cake

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' relives the '83 moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj
    Entertainment

    Exclusive Teaser: 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev relives the '83' moment with Ranveer Singh, Prithviraj

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed
    Defence

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps
    Defence

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw
    India News

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur