Republic Day 2022: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, metro services to be affected

The Delhi Metro and the Delhi Traffic Police have issued traffic warnings for commuters who want to go out throughout the day. Read details here.

In preparation for the Republic Day Parade, elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions have been put in place to ensure the parade's smooth passage along the route. The Delhi Metro and the Delhi Traffic Police have issued traffic warnings for commuters who want to go out throughout the day.

To ensure the smooth passage of the Republic Day 2022 Parade, no traffic will be permitted on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate until the parade is completed. There will be no traffic on Rajpath between Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road till the march is complete. The 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate is stopped to traffic till the march reaches Tilak Marg. Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg, and Subhash Marg have been restricted to traffic since 4 am today. Cross-traffic will be permitted only if the march moves.

Due to the Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday, the Delhi Metro services may be reduced in select stations. According to Delhi Police, metro services will be restricted at some metro stations, and parking lots will be blocked from 6 am on January 25 to 2 pm on January 26. The Delhi Metro's Line-2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) services will be restricted on Wednesday owing to security precautions for the Republic Day celebrations.

The Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations would be closed from the commencement of revenue services till noon. The Central Secretariat station will only be used for passenger interchange between Lines 2 and 6. The Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will be closed from 8:45 am to 12 pm.

The movement of city bus services would be restricted on Park Street, Udyan Marg, Paharganj, Kamla Market, Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), ISBT Kashmiri Gate, and ISBT Sarai Kale Khan.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: PM Modi greets nation ahead of ceremony

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Delhi police releases new guidelines ahead celebrations at Rajpath