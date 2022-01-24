  • Facebook
    Republic Day 2022: Delhi police releases new guidelines ahead celebrations at Rajpath

    Delhi Police notified that people must adhere to all Covid protocols, i.e., wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing at the program.
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 1:41 PM IST
    Delhi Police issued new guidelines against Covid-19 ahead of the Republic Day parade. Children below 15 years of age cannot attend the function on January 26 at Rajpath.

    The police notified that people must adhere to all Covid protocols, i.e., wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing at the programme.

    The Delhi Police tweeted visitors are requested to bring their vaccination certificate, and the visitors must have both doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine. Children below 15 years of age are not allowed to attain the function. The national Covid vaccination programme, initially launched for the health workers and frontline workers on January 16 last year, was gradually extended for all those above 18. 

    From January 2022, children between 15 to 18 years started receiving a vaccination. Due to the new Covid variant Omicron, the government also allowed healthcare and frontline workers and senior citizens aged 60 or above with comorbidities to be given 'precaution' doses. 

    According to the guidelines, as per the Delhi police, the seating blocks would open for visitors at 7 am and requested them to arrive accordingly. Visitors have been advised to use a carpool or taxi due to limited parking. Also, the visitors are asked to carry a valid identity card and cooperate during security checks. 

    The police further informed that a provision is made for depositing remote-controlled car lock keys in each parking area. 

    Also Read: Republic Day 2022: No chief guest from Central Asian countries due to COVID surge

    On Sunday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana informed that nearly 27,000 police personnel had been deployed for security duties in Delhi, and anti-terror measures intensified for Republic Day. The police personnel includes deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners of police and inspectors, sub-inspectors. He further added police personnel, commandos, officers and jawans of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have also been deployed.

    Asthana mentioned that the anti-terror measures taken include blockades (nakka bandi) at various places, checking vehicles, hotels, lodges and dharamshalas and different verification drives like tenants and servants labourers. He added that the anti-terror measures had been amplified over the last two months. 

    For air space security, counter-drone technology is being operated. To secure an area where the Republic Day celebration would happen, the Delhi Police and other agencies are placed in and around the location.  

    For the awareness, Asthana said, police are also putting out facts and required information so that no anti-social elements run misinformation campaigns through social media. 

    Also Read: Republic Day 2022: 8000-cap on parade audience, 21 tableaux, drone swarming over Rajpath

    While speaking on the traffic arrangements, Asthana said, an advisory has been released stating specific restrictions on routes to stop the inconvenience caused to the general public. 

    Following the recent order, given the Republic Day celebrations, operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including UAVs, paragliders and hot air balloons, over the national capital has been prohibited. The order came into effect on January 20 and would remain in force till February 15.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2022, 1:42 PM IST
