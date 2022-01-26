Republic Day 2022: PM Modi greets nation ahead of ceremony

The great Republic Day Parade 2022 on the beautiful Rajpath will exhibit India's military power and cultural diversity. Several new initiatives have been incorporated to honour the 75th year of Independence as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his greetings to the country's residents on Wednesday. "I'd want to wish everyone a happy Republic Day. Greetings from India!" PM Modi issued a tweet. Prime Minister Modi will officially kick off the Republic Day Parade ceremonial by visiting the National War Memorial in Delhi.

The great Republic Day Parade 2022 on the beautiful Rajpath will exhibit India's military power and cultural diversity. Several new initiatives have been incorporated to honour the 75th year of Independence as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' This Republic Day parade will feature 21 tableaux, 12 from various states and union territories and nine from multiple ministries. Aside from cultural performances by over 480 dancers from throughout the country, the parade will include a spectacular 75-plane flypast by the Indian Air Force.

An extraordinary security presence has been deployed in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day parade, which is set to begin half an hour later than usual.

The event will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial, where he will lay a wreath in honour of the dead warriors. Following that, the dignitaries will proceed to Rajpath's saluting dais to watch the procession. This year's celebrations are special because Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, and it is being observed as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. The national flag will be unfurled, followed by the national song and a thunderous 21-gun salute, as is customary. The procession will begin with President Kovind saluting.

