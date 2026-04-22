Jubilee Hills police arrested a 29‑year‑old repeat offender after a minor’s complaint exposed sexual exploitation and extortion. The accused had earlier faced charges in 2025, raising questions about more victims.

A 29‑year‑old man was arrested by Jubilee Hills police for sexually exploiting a 15‑year‑old girl and extorting ₹13 lakh from her. The accused, identified as K Chandrasekhar Azad alias Arjun from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, was taken into custody after the girl lodged a complaint. He has been sent to judicial remand.

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Police revealed that Azad befriended the girl through Instagram in July 2024 and expressed interest in a relationship. Their frequent meetings eventually came to the attention of her parents, who filed a complaint in April 2025. At that time, Azad was booked under multiple sections of the POCSO Act, including stalking, criminal intimidation, sexual assault, and sexual harassment. He was arrested and remanded, but secured bail in May 2025.

After release, Azad resumed contact with the girl using her driver’s wife’s phone. On the pretext of starting a business, he persuaded her to steal ₹13 lakh from her home and hand it over. The driver’s wife, aware of the communication, also extorted ₹9 lakh from the girl by threatening to inform her parents.

Repeat Exploitation And Fresh Charges

In March 2026, Azad allegedly sexually assaulted the girl when she was alone at home. When her family discovered he was meeting her again, she disclosed the assault. Based on her complaint, police registered a case under Section 64(2) (rape) and Section 308(2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on April 18. Azad was arrested the following day and produced before court on April 20, where he was remanded.

Investigators are also probing the role of the driver’s wife in the extortion. Police confirmed that her involvement is under active investigation.

Meanwhile, Jubilee Hills police registered a zero FIR on the complaint of a 21‑year‑old student from Guntur. She alleged that Azad befriended her last year while she was searching for a hostel and sexually exploited her under the promise of marriage in Narsingi. After learning of his involvement with the minor, she filed a complaint on April 19. The FIR has been transferred to Narsingi police station for further action.

Inspector U Srinivasulu Reddy of Jubilee Hills police stated that investigations are ongoing to determine whether Azad duped more women in similar fashion. His history of prior arrest and repeated offenses has raised concerns about the scale of his exploitation.