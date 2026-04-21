A land dispute in Sriganganagar turned fatal when a 26‑year‑old man killed his sister with an axe. Police arrested the accused and recovered the weapon, while investigations continue into the family conflict.

A violent dispute over agricultural land in Sriganganagar district ended in tragedy Sunday evening when a 26‑year‑old man killed his elder sister with an axe. Police confirmed the arrest of the accused and recovery of the weapon used in the crime.

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The incident occurred around 7pm in village 8 Dol under Rawla police station limits. Surendra, the accused, had called his sister Manju to his house on the pretext of handing over her share of wheat from their ancestral land. Manju, who had been in a live‑in relationship for two years, arrived with her partner, who later left her at the house.

Police said their mother was away attending a wedding in Kaluwala village when the confrontation unfolded. An argument broke out between the siblings after Manju demanded her share in the land. In a fit of rage, Surendra picked up an axe kept in the house and struck Manju on the head.

Fatal Dispute Over Land

The blow proved fatal, and Manju collapsed on the spot. Hearing her screams, her partner rushed inside and found her lying in a pool of blood, while Surendra stood nearby holding the weapon. He immediately alerted Rawla police, who reached the scene and began investigation.

Deputy superintendent of police Prashant Kaushik said the murder appears to have stemmed from a long‑standing dispute over land. Manju was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Surendra, a BSTC student and the youngest among five siblings, was arrested after questioning. Police confirmed that further investigation is underway to establish the full details of the conflict and the events leading up to the killing.