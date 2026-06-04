Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami transferred a pension of Rs 176.59 crore to 974,338 beneficiaries at a program in Dehradun. He also administered a pledge for a drug-free society and highlighted his government's welfare schemes.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the State-Level Mass Awareness and Orientation Programme held at the IRDT Auditorium, Survey Chowk, in Dehradun on Thursday. On this occasion, he transferred a pension worth Rs 176.59 crore to the accounts of 974,338 beneficiaries. The Chief Minister also administered a pledge for a drug-free society and for the respect and care of senior citizens, according to a release.

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Commitment to Social Welfare

Addressing the state-level awareness workshop, the Chief Minister said that the programme would play a significant role in ensuring that social welfare schemes reach the last person in society. He emphasised that the government's objective is to provide the benefits of welfare schemes to every eligible individual without discrimination, delay, or obstacles.

He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welfare initiatives across the country have expanded significantly through the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas" (Together with All, Development for All, Trust of All, and Efforts by All). Schemes such as the Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and the Free Ration Scheme have benefited millions of people. At the same time, programmes like Stand-Up India, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, PM SVANidhi, Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, and the National Livelihood Mission have created opportunities for self-employment and economic empowerment among underprivileged sections of society.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working to strengthen social justice. Under the Antyodaya initiative, eligible families are being provided three free LPG cylinders annually. The vehicle allowance for differently-abled government employees has been increased. Women are being empowered economically through Self-Help Groups linked to the "Lakhpati Didi Yojana" and skill development programmes. Schemes such as the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, Chief Minister Migration Prevention Scheme, Vibrant Village Programme, and the Apni Sarkar Portal are helping deliver development to the last mile.

Boosting Infrastructure and State Profile

He further said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand has witnessed unprecedented progress in road infrastructure, education, healthcare, rail connectivity, and air connectivity. The successful hosting of the National Games and G-20 meetings has enhanced Uttarakhand's global profile, while investment proposals from the Global Investors Summit are steadily being implemented on the ground. The state is also promoting winter tourism and accelerating work under the Kedarkhand and Manaskhand Temple Garland Missions. Projects such as the Sharda Corridor, Rishikesh-Haridwar Corridor, Yamuna Corridor, Vivekananda Corridor, and Goljyu Corridor are also progressing rapidly.

Economic Strides and National Recognition

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state's economy has grown by one and a half times over the past four years, while the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) recorded a growth rate of 7.23 per cent in the last year alone. Per capita income has increased by 41 per cent during the past four years. Uttarakhand has achieved a record decline of 4.4 per cent in unemployment, outperforming the national average. The state budget has surpassed Rs 1 lakh crore. Significant growth ranging from two to three times has been recorded in sectors such as homestays, industry, startups, heliports, and power generation.

He also noted that Uttarakhand secured the first position in the country in NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index. The state ranked second among Special Category States in the Government of India's Public Financial Management Performance Index. Uttarakhand has been recognised as an "Achiever" in the Ease of Doing Business rankings and placed in the "Leaders" category in the Startup Ranking framework, the release noted.

Strengthening Governance and Law

The Chief Minister further stated that the state has implemented a stringent anti-conversion law, anti-riot legislation, and a strong land protection law. More than 11,000 acres of government land have been freed from encroachment. Following the implementation of the anti-cheating law, over 33,000 youths have secured government jobs through transparent recruitment processes in the last four and a half years.

Four-Point Strategy for Scheme Implementation

Emphasising effective implementation of welfare schemes, the Chief Minister outlined a four-point strategy: extensive awareness and outreach, simplification of government procedures, maximum use of technology, and regular monitoring with accountability. He urged members of commissions, councils, and committees to regularly visit districts and remote areas to monitor the implementation of government schemes at the grassroots level. (ANI)