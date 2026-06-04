APCC President YS Sharmila Reddy has backed Rahul Gandhi's critique of the BJP-led NDA government, alleging it has weakened India's economic foundations and democratic institutions through cronyism and a focus on publicity over governance.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President YS Sharmila Reddy has backed Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's concerns over what he described as the weakening of India's economic foundations and democratic institutions under the BJP-led NDA government.

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Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks on growing global economic uncertainty and its possible impact on India, Sharmila alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government had inherited a strong economy, credible institutions and significant public trust, but had steadily undermined all three over the past decade. "Rahul Gandhi has consistently warned the nation that an economy built on publicity, cronyism, and concentration of wealth in the hands of a few cannot withstand major global shocks. Today, as the world faces increasing economic turbulence, those warnings are proving alarmingly relevant," she said.

Economic Resilience Weakened

Sharmila observed that unemployment, financial stress on households, declining purchasing power, widening inequality, and the struggles faced by small and medium enterprises have exposed deep structural weaknesses in the Indian economy. She argued that while the BJP government focused on image-building and headline management, it neglected the real drivers of sustainable growth, such as job creation, productive investment, institutional strength, and social harmony.

"The BJP perfected the art of political marketing, but governance cannot be sustained through slogans and publicity alone. The country's economic resilience has been weakened, making millions of ordinary Indians vulnerable to the consequences of a global downturn," she remarked.

Concerns Over Democratic Institutions

Sharmila further expressed concern over what she described as the systematic erosion of democratic and constitutional institutions. She stated that institutions entrusted with safeguarding accountability, transparency, and public confidence have been weakened, leading to growing distrust among citizens.

"India's institutions were built over decades through the collective efforts of countless leaders and public servants. Weakening them for short-term political gain comes at a tremendous cost to the nation. Increasingly, voices from within the system itself are raising concerns about the direction in which the country is headed," she said.

'A Wake-Up Call for the Nation'

The APCC President further stated that people across the country are witnessing a widening gap between the promises made by the BJP government and the realities faced by ordinary citizens. She said rising living costs, limited employment opportunities and economic uncertainty have contributed to growing public dissatisfaction.

Concluding her remarks, Sharmila said the country requires leadership focused on addressing real challenges rather than relying on narratives and publicity campaigns. "Rahul Gandhi's warning should serve as a wake-up call for the nation. India deserves a government that strengthens institutions, protects livelihoods, creates opportunities for its youth, and prepares the country for future economic challenges. The people of India are demanding accountability, and no government can remain insulated from that reality indefinitely," she said. (ANI)