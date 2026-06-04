Two youths, arrested for public nuisance in Odisha's Khorda district, allegedly attacked police officers during a medical examination at a government hospital. The incident, caught on camera and now viral, prompted a larger police response to subdue the individuals and has led to a full investigation.

A medical examination of two youths arrested for allegedly creating a public nuisance took a dramatic turn at a government hospital in Odisha's Khorda district when they reportedly attacked police personnel escorting them, an incident that has since gone viral on social media. The fight, which took place inside the District Headquarters Hospital in Khurda, was caught on camera. It has caused a stir online, with many people calling for the accused to face harsh punishment.

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According to reports, the episode began in the Baghamari police station area, where two youths were allegedly found causing a disturbance in a public place while under the influence of alcohol. Local residents reportedly alerted the police after the duo's behaviour became disruptive. When police arrived, they took the two people into custody. Before any further action could be taken, the young people were brought to the District Headquarters Hospital for a medical examination as part of the legal process.

But what was supposed to be a standard procedure quickly deteriorated into anarchy.

Videos that are making the rounds on the internet seem to show the accused fighting with police officers inside the hospital. The men allegedly became hostile and confronted the cops who had brought them there, according to witnesses, as the debate intensified during the medical examination.

Patients, guests, and medical personnel allegedly became alarmed by the abrupt altercation. As things got out of hand, the facility's regular operations were momentarily interrupted.

Officers from Baghamari Police Station allegedly asked the Khurda Town Police for quick help as the altercation intensified. To assist restore order and subdue the accused, more staff members were hurried to the hospital.

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Eventually, the two males were subdued and returned to jail. Since then, authorities have launched additional judicial actions against them in relation to the alleged disruption and attack. In order to determine the chronology of events, police have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident and are examining witness testimony, camera footage, and other evidence. It is anticipated that the investigation will reveal the precise events leading up to the altercation and if the accused will face further charges.