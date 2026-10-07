INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Derek O'Brien, are united in their protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities. Demanding his resignation, they vowed to continue the agitation despite police action.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien on Wednesday said the Opposition was united in its protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and would continue its agitation, asserting that INDIA bloc leaders would remain together in their campaign over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking after a meeting of Opposition MPs convened by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on the CEC issue, O’Brien said the parties had put aside their differences to take forward the protest. “We are all here together, we are all here united, and we are all here without any egos. We will fight these guys, till they are out,” O’Brien said.

Protest to 'Save Constitution'

His remarks came as INDIA bloc MPs intensified their protest against the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the Congress and the INDIA bloc would continue taking to the streets despite arrests and legal cases, claiming that the protest was aimed at protecting the Constitution and democracy.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “To save the Constitution and democracy, the Congress Party and the opposition are ready to take to the streets as many times as needed, face arrests, or endure legal cases.”

Gandhi also reiterated the Opposition's demand for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and said the protests would continue until the demand was met. “We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us,” he said.

Leaders Detained During March

This followed a confrontation between Opposition MPs and Delhi Police as the leaders attempted to proceed towards Jantar Mantar for their protest. Gandhi and several other INDIA bloc MPs were detained and Gandhi was taken to Barakhamba police station.

Congress MP Pawan Khera said the protesters were prepared to continue their dharna through the night. “Everything is before you. We sat on a dharna wherever they stopped us. We are ready to sit here all through the night,” Khera said.

Earlier, Kharge said Opposition parties would not be intimidated by police cases and would continue their political campaign. “No matter how many cases you file, no matter how much you try to scare us, we are not the ones to get scared. We will keep laughing and keep moving forward. We will continue the struggle,” Kharge said in a post on X.

FIR Over Previous Protest

The developments came a day after Delhi Police registered an FIR in connection with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs allegedly entering the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during their protest against the Election Commission. (ANI)