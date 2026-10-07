The "Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra" concluded in Varanasi, celebrating 25 years of PM Modi's public life. CMs Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with other BJP leaders, addressed a rally, highlighting development under their leadership.

The grand finale of the "Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra" and a massive public rally were held on Wednesday at the Jagatpur Inter College grounds in Rohaniya. The yatra commemorated the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life (as Chief Minister and Prime Minister), starting from his birthplace, Vadnagar and reaching his hometown, Kashi.

Chief Ministers present at the closing ceremony and public rally included Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP National President and MP Nitin Nabin, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister of State for Finance and State President Pankaj Chaudhary.

Leaders Address Massive Rally at Grand Finale

At the closing ceremony, Rajya Sabha Member and National President Nitin Naveen addressed the massive rally and welcomed the bikers who had completed a 20,000-kilometre journey. He praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's work in transforming Uttar Pradesh from a sick state to a developed one. He urged all party workers to take the Prime Minister's resolve to develop the country to the villages. He said that history is not made simply, but if we look at the last 25 years, we can definitely say that the Prime Minister has created history. Understanding public sentiment, he has worked to lift the country out of despair. He has instilled hope and optimism among the youth. He has abolished triple talaq, made Uttar Pradesh the world's fourth-largest economy, benefited more than 40 million people by providing shelter to all, eradicated Naxalism, ensured easy access to the North Eastern states, and led the state to progress towards becoming a better state. All these development works were achieved through the efforts of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister. He also spoke about Deendayal Upadhyay's Antyodaya. Prime Minister of India has accomplished the realisation of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's dream of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" (One India, Best India). With the slogan "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," the Prime Minister has taken the country to new heights. Today, he took to task the opposition, which seeks to create an atmosphere of anarchy within the country. The people of India will deliver a strong response to this anarchist mindset. With the slogan "We Can Do It," the youth will remain steadfast everywhere. The young comrades will neither tyre nor falter and will continue to move forward towards the goal of a developed India by 2047.

CMs Highlight State and National Development

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began his address with the slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "Vande Mataram," and "Har Har Mahadev." He welcomed National President Nitin Naveen to the holy land of Kashi on behalf of the people of Kashi. He also welcomed Hemant Vishwa Sharma for a safe and developed Assam. He extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Prime Minister on his arrival in Kashi, marking his 25th year as Head of State. The Prime Minister, who assumed power in Gujarat 25 years ago, put the state on a new path of development. Kashi has seen a transformation in recent years. The situation in Uttar Pradesh is no secret. Illegal land grabs, abuse of women, and lawlessness were rampant. Today, the mafia has been crushed, a magnificent Ram Temple has been built in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham has emerged in its new form, a grand corridor for Maa Vindhyavasini has been built, and a divine and grand Kumbh Mela has also been held. Today, Uttar Pradesh has established new dimensions. The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is setting new records every day.

Union Minister of State for Finance and State President Pankaj Chaudhary praised the courage and dedication of the youth and workers participating in the Yatra. The State President said that the route from Vadnagar to Kashi was challenging and there were initial concerns about safety, but the unwavering determination and enthusiasm of the workers made every obstacle easy. He said that the life of PM Narendra Modi inspires us workers to serve the nation and the people.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the event with the slogan "Har Har Mahadev." He paid obeisance to Baba Vishwanath from the land of Maa Kamakhya. He said today is a significant day because 25 years ago, earthquake-ravaged Gujarat inherited the responsibility of Narendra Modi as a new leader. He also established Gujarat as one of the leading states. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, there are more than 2,530 MLAs and more than 740 MPs across the country. He has taken the country forward and established it as a new power in the world. Today, the country has gained recognition through semiconductor manufacturing and has been freed from Naxalism and extremism. The construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya has also been ensured. Today, no one can suppress the country; we are moving towards becoming a developed nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads a new India. Today, a six-lane road has been constructed on the China border in Arunachal Pradesh. We all have to work to spread the story of development to every village. The blessings of Sanatan Bharat are with Narendra Modi.

Dignitaries and Yatra Conclusion

Chief Minister welcomed National President Nitin Naveen with a bouquet and Angavastram. A short film was also screened at the beginning of the program.

Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brijesh Pathak, Labor and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar, Stamp Minister (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, AYUSH Minister (Independent Charge) Dr. Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', Minister of State for MSME Hansraj Vishwakarma, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, former Minister and MLA Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, MLAs Awadhesh Singh, Saurabh Srivastava, Tribhuvan Ram, Sunil Patel, Member of Legislative Council Rai Dharmendra Singh, Divisional Commissioner S. Rajlingam, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar and officials from various departments were present at the program.

National President Nitin Nabin, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, State President Pankaj Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, National President of the Youth Front Hemang Joshi, Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar, Minister (Independent Charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, Minister (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', State Minister Hansraj Vishwakarma, District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, MLC Dharmendra Rai, former Minister and MLA Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, T. Ram, Saurabh Srivastava, Sunil Patel, Awadhesh Singh, State General Secretary Dilip Patel, Area President Ashok Chaurasia, etc. were present.

Pradeep Agrahari, Ramskal Patel, Vidyasagar Rai, Area Vice President Navratan Rathi, Vipin Singh, Rakesh Sharma, Anil Srivastava, Anoop Jaiswal, Ajit Rawat, Vidyadhar Tiwari, Jagdish Tripathi, Madhukar Chitransh, Vikas Bagi, Santosh Solapurkar, Gaurav Rathi, Devendra Maurya, Praveen Singh Gautam, Pooja Dixit, Shailendra Mishra, Ajay Gupta, JP Singh, Ashwani Toofani, Sanjay Sonkar, Rajat Jaiswal, Aman Sonkar, etc. were prominently present.

Earlier, around 500 bikers who left from Vadnagar, Gujarat, on September 17 were given a grand welcome upon their arrival in Kashi. These travellers listened to PM Modi's live address at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in the morning and then reached Jagatpur Maidan after performing Jalabhishek at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.