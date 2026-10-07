PM Modi called for a 'free, open, secure and rules-based maritime order' in a message to the 'Sagarmanthan' dialogue. He said India's vision is for shared prosperity and responsible ocean governance, linking maritime ambitions to Viksit Bharat 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for a “free, open, secure and rules-based maritime order” that promotes peace, prosperity and progress for all nations, in a message to the third edition of 'Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue' being held in New Delhi.

A Vision for Global Cooperation

Welcoming policymakers, maritime leaders and experts from across the world to the thought leadership conference, PM Modi said global developments in one part of the world can have an impact far beyond their shores, making dialogue and cooperation on oceans increasingly important.

“Our vision is of a free, open, secure and rules-based maritime order that brings greater peace, prosperity and progress for all. I am confident that Sagarmanthan will give greater strength to this larger vision,” PM Modi said.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), is organising the third edition of Sagarmanthan in New Delhi.

India's Maritime Vision and Heritage

The Prime Minister said the name Sagarmanthan, meaning “churning of the ocean”, has a special significance in Indian tradition and reflects the discovery of new possibilities.

He said oceans hold “immense promise” for economies, people and the planet, while stressing that India's maritime engagement also comes with a responsibility to protect ocean health and coastal ecosystems.

“India's maritime vision extends across regions and oceans and is built on cooperation, trust, mutual respect and mutual benefit. We believe the oceans must become a source of shared prosperity, where every country has a voice and an opportunity to grow,” Modi said.

Tracing India's maritime heritage, the Prime Minister referred to the ancient port city of Lothal, the Chola dynasty and the naval legacy of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He said Indian sailors and traders historically carried goods, ideas, stories and culture to distant lands and linked India's maritime ambitions with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Driving Modern Maritime Growth

Highlighting developments in the maritime sector, Modi said India's major ports have nearly doubled their capacity, while turnaround times have declined significantly.

“India is looking at the sea with a renewed sense of purpose. The journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047 is also a journey towards a stronger and more capable maritime India,” he said.

The Prime Minister said India was preparing for a new era of shipbuilding and green shipping while simultaneously investing in ocean science and exploration to better understand and responsibly utilise its marine resources.

“India has also brought in new-generation maritime laws to create a modern framework for the sector,” Modi said.

He also highlighted India's growing maritime workforce, saying Indian seafarers now constitute the world's second-largest maritime workforce and that young Indians are earning recognition across the world's oceans.

Modi said India's maritime growth would continue to be accompanied by efforts to protect ocean health and coastal ecosystems.

Strengthening Partnerships for the Future

He expressed confidence that the Sagarmanthan dialogue would strengthen India's broader maritime vision and generate fresh ideas, deeper partnerships and new opportunities for future generations.

The third Sagarmanthan dialogue brings together policymakers, industry leaders, maritime experts and other stakeholders to deliberate on issues shaping the future of the global maritime sector.

(ANI)