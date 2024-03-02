Why was Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru targeted for an explosion?

Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, a culinary gem, was targeted in a bomb blast near Kundalahalli Gate, injuring nine. Speculation abounds regarding motives, including envy over its success and concerns of terrorism. Co-founded by Divya S. Rao and Raghav, the cafe symbolizes innovation and hospitality, with branches across India and Dubai.

Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe, a beloved establishment in the culinary scene, was targeted by miscreants resulting in a bomb blast near Kundalahalli Gate. The explosion, which occurred at approximately 1 p.m., left nine individuals injured, sending shockwaves throughout the city. Authorities have confirmed the use of Improvised Explosive Material (IED) in the blast, prompting a thorough investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The incident has sparked widespread speculation as to why Rameshwaram Cafe, known for its delectable offerings and bustling atmosphere, was singled out for such a heinous act. Established in 2021, the cafe quickly garnered a loyal following, especially during times of scarcity, making it a beacon of hope for many in the community. Its sudden rise to prominence has led to conjecture ranging from personal vendettas to business rivalries.

One prevailing theory revolves around jealousy and resentment towards the cafe's burgeoning success. As one of Bangalore's top dining destinations, Rameshwaram Cafe attracts throngs of patrons daily, potentially drawing ire from competitors or disgruntled individuals. Moreover, the cafe's recent invitation to cater to the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has further elevated its profile, fueling speculation that envy may have played a role in the attack.

Amidst these theories, concerns of terrorism loom large, given Bengaluru’s unfortunate history of terrorist incidents. The gravity of the situation was captured by CCTV footage, depicting panicked civilians fleeing the scene and wounded victims lying in the aftermath of the blast.



Co-founded by Divya S. Rao and Raghav, Rameshwaram Cafe pays homage to former Indian President Abdul Kalam, embodying the spirit of innovation and excellence. With branches across Bangalore, Chennai, Dubai, and Hyderabad, the cafe has become synonymous with quality and hospitality, employing over 700 individuals and generating significant revenue.

Divya S. Rao, the managing director of Rameshwaram Cafe, expressed shock and bewilderment at the incident, emphasizing that previous instances of suspicious bags found on the premises yielded no explosives. The recent explosion, occurring during a routine day at the Brookfield branch, left customers and staff injured, prompting swift action from authorities.