Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Why was Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru targeted for an explosion?

    Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, a culinary gem, was targeted in a bomb blast near Kundalahalli Gate, injuring nine. Speculation abounds regarding motives, including envy over its success and concerns of terrorism. Co-founded by Divya S. Rao and Raghav, the cafe symbolizes innovation and hospitality, with branches across India and Dubai. 

    Why was Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru targeted for an explosion? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

    Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe, a beloved establishment in the culinary scene, was targeted by miscreants resulting in a bomb blast near Kundalahalli Gate. The explosion, which occurred at approximately 1 p.m., left nine individuals injured, sending shockwaves throughout the city. Authorities have confirmed the use of Improvised Explosive Material (IED) in the blast, prompting a thorough investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

    The incident has sparked widespread speculation as to why Rameshwaram Cafe, known for its delectable offerings and bustling atmosphere, was singled out for such a heinous act. Established in 2021, the cafe quickly garnered a loyal following, especially during times of scarcity, making it a beacon of hope for many in the community. Its sudden rise to prominence has led to conjecture ranging from personal vendettas to business rivalries.

    One prevailing theory revolves around jealousy and resentment towards the cafe's burgeoning success. As one of Bangalore's top dining destinations, Rameshwaram Cafe attracts throngs of patrons daily, potentially drawing ire from competitors or disgruntled individuals. Moreover, the cafe's recent invitation to cater to the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has further elevated its profile, fueling speculation that envy may have played a role in the attack.

    Amidst these theories, concerns of terrorism loom large, given Bengaluru’s unfortunate history of terrorist incidents. The gravity of the situation was captured by CCTV footage, depicting panicked civilians fleeing the scene and wounded victims lying in the aftermath of the blast.

    Co-founded by Divya S. Rao and Raghav, Rameshwaram Cafe pays homage to former Indian President Abdul Kalam, embodying the spirit of innovation and excellence. With branches across Bangalore, Chennai, Dubai, and Hyderabad, the cafe has become synonymous with quality and hospitality, employing over 700 individuals and generating significant revenue.

    Divya S. Rao, the managing director of Rameshwaram Cafe, expressed shock and bewilderment at the incident, emphasizing that previous instances of suspicious bags found on the premises yielded no explosives. The recent explosion, occurring during a routine day at the Brookfield branch, left customers and staff injured, prompting swift action from authorities.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 9:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nitin Gadkari serves legal notices to Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh; demands apology within 3 day AJR

    Nitin Gadkari serves legal notices to Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh; demands apology within 3 day

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Police detain one suspect for questioning vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Police detain one suspect for questioning

    First 'Pakistan Zindabad', now Rameshwaram Cafe blast: BJP accuses Congress of compromising Karnataka's safety snt

    First 'Pakistan Zindabad', now Rameshwaram Cafe blast: BJP accuses Congress of compromising Karnataka's safety

    Defence ministry boosts 'Atmanirbharta': Inks contracts worth Rs 39,125.39 crore for strategic acquisitions AJR

    Defence ministry boosts 'Atmanirbharta': Inks contracts worth Rs 39,125.39 crore for strategic acquisitions

    Paytm Payments Bank hit with Rs 5.49 Cr penalty by Financial Intelligence Unit-India for money laundering AJR

    Paytm Payments Bank fined over Rs 5 crore for violations under money laundering act

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Greater Cochin Development Authority decides to conduct non-sport events in Kaloor stadium rkn

    Kerala: Greater Cochin Development Authority decides to conduct non-sport events in Kaloor stadium

    Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding festivities: Bride-to-be wears gown worn by Blake Lively at Met Gala 2022 RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding festivities: Bride-to-be wears gown worn by Blake Lively at Met Gala 2022

    Nathan Lyon achieves unprecedented milestone in Test Cricket: Top run-scorer without a half-century osf

    Nathan Lyon achieves unprecedented milestone in Test Cricket: Top run-scorer without a half-century

    Who was Amarnath Ghosh, professional dancer from Kolkata shot dead in US during evening walk? AJR

    Who was Amarnath Ghosh, professional dancer from Kolkata shot dead in US during evening walk?

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-643 March 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-643 March 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon