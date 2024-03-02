Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nitin Gadkari serves legal notices to Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh; demands apology within 3 day

    Gadkari's lawyer, Balendu Shekhar, expressed his client's shock upon discovering the manipulated 19-second clip on the Congress 'X' account. The clip, taken from Gadkari's interview with The Lallantop, allegedly concealed the intended context and meaning.

    Nitin Gadkari serves legal notices to Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh; demands apology within 3 day AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari has taken legal action against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Jairam Ramesh. The reason behind this move is their alleged sharing of defamatory content about Gadkari on the official Congress 'X' account.

    The situation escalated when a 19-second video clip, extracted from Gadkari's interview with a news portal, surfaced on the Congress handle. The video, according to Gadkari's lawyer, distorted the context and meaning of his words, leading to the issuance of legal notices.

    First 'Pakistan Zindabad', now Rameshwaram Cafe blast: BJP accuses Congress of compromising Karnataka's safety

    Gadkari's lawyer, Balendu Shekhar, expressed his client's shock upon discovering the manipulated 19-second clip on the Congress 'X' account. The clip, taken from Gadkari's interview with The Lallantop, allegedly concealed the intended context and meaning.

    According to legal notices, the Congress leaders twisted and distorted Gadkari's interview deliberately, aiming to create confusion, sensation, and disrepute.

    The lawyer accused Kharge and Ramesh of carrying out a sinister act with the sole intention of maligning Gadkari's reputation. The notice emphasized that both Congress leaders were well aware of the interview's context, wherein Gadkari sought to highlight the developmental efforts of the Narendra Modi government. The lawyer argued that the selectively captioned Hindi video was a deliberate attempt to damage Gadkari's standing.

    Gadkari's lawyer highlighted the falsehood of the caption on the Congress post, deeming it completely scandalous and factually incorrect. The legal notice demanded the immediate removal of the video from the Congress 'X' account and a written apology within three days.

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: CCTV footage captures moment IED explosion took place (WATCH)

    Failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe would compel Gadkari to explore all available civil and criminal actions against the Congress leaders, putting the onus on them at their own risk and expense.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 9:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Police detain one suspect for questioning vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Police detain one suspect for questioning

    First 'Pakistan Zindabad', now Rameshwaram Cafe blast: BJP accuses Congress of compromising Karnataka's safety snt

    First 'Pakistan Zindabad', now Rameshwaram Cafe blast: BJP accuses Congress of compromising Karnataka's safety

    Defence ministry boosts 'Atmanirbharta': Inks contracts worth Rs 39,125.39 crore for strategic acquisitions AJR

    Defence ministry boosts 'Atmanirbharta': Inks contracts worth Rs 39,125.39 crore for strategic acquisitions

    Paytm Payments Bank hit with Rs 5.49 Cr penalty by Financial Intelligence Unit-India for money laundering AJR

    Paytm Payments Bank fined over Rs 5 crore for violations under money laundering act

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: CCTV footage captures moment IED explosion took place (WATCH) snt

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: CCTV footage captures moment IED explosion took place (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities: Rihanna departs, poses with paps at the airport RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities: Rihanna departs, poses with paps at the airport

    Tennis Sania Mirza serves reality check: Debunking stereotypes surrounding Women's achievements osf

    Sania Mirza serves reality check: Debunking stereotypes surrounding Women's achievements

    Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for killing 11-month-old baby in Malappuram rkn

    Kerala: Mother, her boyfriend arrested for killing 11-month-old baby in Malappuram

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Police detain one suspect for questioning vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Police detain one suspect for questioning

    WATCH: Rihanna takes center stage, performs at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchants pre-wedding festivities RKK

    WATCH: Rihanna takes center stage, performs at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchants pre-wedding festivities

    Recent Videos

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon