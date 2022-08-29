Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Landslide in Kerala's Idukki kills 5 of family, all bodies recovered: Report

    Kerala Revenue Minister on Monday announced that he will be visiting the landslide-affected area today. It is pertinent to mention that the incidnet occurred when certain districts are Kerala are experiencing heavy rainfall.

    Landslide in Kerala's Idukki kills 5 of family, all bodies recovered: Report
    Officials on Monday recovered as many as five bodies from the site of a landslide in Kudayathoor village in Thodupuzha taluk of Idukki district of Kerala. The hilly regions of Kerala have been receiving incessant rainfall for the last two days.

    High alert has been issued in many areas of the state after incessant rain continued. This is the first major landslide in the state during monsoon.

    A video of the rescue teams searching for the remaining missing individuals was shared by news agencies. The video showed personnel conducting a search amid a forceful stream of water gushing in the affected area.

    It is reported that the landslide took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Police said the tragedy hit the family at around 2.30 am after their house was destroyed in the landslide in the wee hours of Monday.

    Soman, a rubber tapper, was living with his family in a house near a hillock. On Sunday, a heavy downpour led to collapse of a portion of the land mass which fell over his small house.

    NDRF, police and locals located the bodies. Several parts of Kottayam and Idukki districts have been receiving heavy rain since Sunday.

    Reacting to this incident, Kerala Revenue Minister on Monday announced that he will be visiting the landslide-affected area today. It is pertinent to mention that the incidnet occurred when certain districts are Kerala are experiencing heavy rainfall.

    In addition to this, according to the latest weather update from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall and thunderstorms/lightning at isolated places are very likely over Kerala and neighbouring areas during August 28 -31.

    A 'yellow alert' has been sounded today in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts of Kerala. Rains are expected to continue for the next two days in the state.

