    Vellappally Natesan criticises co-ed schools for having girls, boys sit side by side in classes

    Natesan was referring to the recent government announcement that it was not going to decide what uniforms children should wear or whether they should attend mixed schools after facing criticism from various Muslim organisations regarding their gender neutral education policy.

    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 2:37 PM IST

    Leader of Kerala's Hindu Ezhava community Vellappally Natesan on Sunday made a controversial remark stating that girls and boys sitting together in classrooms was "against Indian culture". He also said this would "breed anarchy".

    The Hindu Ezhava leader was reacting to queries from media persons on Sunday regarding the LDF government's gender neutral policy of same uniforms for both girls and boys and in co-ed schools where students of both sexes are taught together.

    Also read: Educate, sensitise, and train staff, says KT Rama Rao over IKEA's incident at Hyderabad store

    The Ezhava leader, who is considered to be very close to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said, "We (SNDP) are not in favour of girls and boys sitting together in classrooms. We have a culture of our own. We are not living in America or England."

    "Our culture does not accept boys and girls hugging and sitting together. You do not see this happening in educational institutions of Christians and Muslims," the SNDP general secretary said. 

    Also read: Landslide in Kerala's Idukki kills 5 of family, all bodies recovered: Report

    However, he said such things are happening in educational institutions managed by the Nair Service Society (NSS) and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP). NSS and SNDP are two major Hindu caste outfits in the state.

    Such behaviour "breeds anarchy" and you can see that in the colleges managed by Hindu organisations, he said and added that it was one of the reasons why such institutions do not get good grades or funding from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

    He further said that those below 18 years of age or young adults in colleges should not be sitting together and hugging each other when they are still studying.

    Also read: 'Why Arvind Kejriwal did not take note of the education scam 2.5 years ago?': BJP

    Once the children grow up and attain maturity, they can do whatever they want, Natesan said. However, children sitting together, and hugging each other is not desirable in India and it is dangerous, he said.

    The Ezhava leader also said that it was unfortunate that the LDF dispensation was succumbing to religious pressure, despite calling itself a secular government, and not sticking to some of its decisions off late.

    Natesan was referring to the recent government announcement that it was not going to decide what uniforms children should wear or whether they should attend mixed schools after facing criticism from various Muslim organisations regarding their gender neutral education policy.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2022, 2:37 PM IST
