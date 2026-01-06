Reliance Industries Limited has categorically rejected a Bloomberg report claiming Russian oil is en route to its Jamnagar refinery. RIL stated the news is 'blatantly untrue' and that it is not expecting any Russian crude deliveries in January.

While mentioning a Bloomberg News report, RIL reiterated that it has not recieved any shipments of Russian oil in the last 3 weeks and is "not expecting any Russian crude oil deliveries in January." In a statement posted on X on Tuesday, Reliance Industries Limited said a Bloomberg report claiming that "three vessels laden with Russian Oil are heading for Reliance Industries Limited's Jamnagar refinery" was incorrect. Reliance also expressed disappointment that its denial was allegedly ignored in the report's publication.

Details of the Disputed Bloomberg Report

"A news report in Bloomberg claiming "three vessels laden with Russian Oil are heading for Reliance Industries Limited's Jamnagar refinery" is blatantly untrue. Reliance Industries's Jamnagar refinery has not received any cargo of Russian oil at its refinery in the past three weeks approx. and is not expecting any Russian crude oil deliveries in January," RIL posted on X. Saying that the report had hurt the company's reputation, RIL added, " We are deeply pained that those claiming to be at the forefront of fair journalism chose to ignore the denial by RIL of buying any Russian oil to be delivered in January and published a wrong report tarnishing our image." A Bloomberg report titled 'Ships with Russian oil signal Reliance Plant as Destination' had claimed that shipping data indicated the movement of Russian crude towards India's west coast.

According to Bloomberg, "A Reliance spokesman denied that the cargoes had been purchased by the company, adding that it didn't have any committed shipments of Russian crude for delivery in January." Bloomberg further reported that, "At least three tankers carrying Russian crude are indicating Reliance Industries Ltd.'s plant on India's west coast as their next destination, after the refiner restarted some purchases for domestic production." As per the report, "The vessels, laden with nearly 2.2 million barrels of Urals, are currently signalling the huge Jamnagar complex and are expected to deliver their cargoes early this month, according to data analytics firm Kpler."

Explaining the basis of the data, Bloomberg said, "Kpler tracks the movement of vessels based on live signals sent by captains detailing their current location and upcoming discharge ports. Destinations can change as the ships approach India." Bloomberg reiterated the company's denial in its report, stating, "A Reliance spokesman denied that the cargoes had been purchased by the company, adding that it didn't have any committed shipments of Russian crude for delivery in January."

Political Fallout and US Pressure

The statement by RIL comes amid US imposing tariffs on the import of Indian goods as a "penalty" for India buying Russian oil.

Congress Alleges PM Modi Influenced by Trump

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, while referring to an audio clip of US President Donald Trump, claimed that Prime Minister Narendra is "under his control." Kharge told reporters, "I heard an audio today wherein Trump said (on Russian oil) that he knows that Modi respects him and listens to him. What does this mean? It means that Modi is under his control," Kharge said. Drawing a pop-culture analogy, he added, "I am reminded of a dialogue from Mr India - 'Mogambo Khush Hua'. After the Ambassador spoke to him, Trump said 'Mogambo Khush Hua'."

The opposition's remarks come amid Trump's threats of higher tariffs and possible sanctions on Indian exports for continued Russian oil imports. Earlier, the Congress again cited Trump's comments in a post on X. "Donald Trump says India reduced its oil purchases from Russia because Modi wants to keep him happy. Trump says, 'Modi wanted to make me happy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy,'" the Congress post read, questioning whether India's decision was influenced by US pressure.

Trump had earlier warned of higher tariffs if India continued importing Russian oil, saying, "PM Modi's a very good man. He's a good guy. He knew I was not happy. It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly."

The controversy comes amid renewed global focus on oil geopolitics, including recent US actions against Venezuela, while India has consistently defended its energy imports as necessary for domestic energy security. (ANI)