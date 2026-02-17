India’s AI summit has turned into a recruiting ground as Reliance and Adani hunt young engineers. With $50 billion already invested, global leaders and tech giants are unveiling plans, while talent remains scarce and in high demand across industries.

India’s two largest conglomerates, Reliance Industries Ltd. and the Adani Group, are using the ongoing India AI summit to recruit young engineers as competition to build advanced AI tools heats up. Executives from both firms are actively scouting resumes and GitHub profiles, aiming to handpick talent amid a surge of global investment.

The week‑long summit has drawn influential figures including Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai and OpenAI’s Sam Altman, with French President Emmanuel Macron set to deliver the keynote. For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the event serves as a global stage to showcase India’s vast pool of software talent and its potential to shape the future of artificial intelligence. The country has already attracted $50 billion in AI investments.

On Monday, Anthropic PBC announced a partnership with Infosys Ltd. to develop advanced AI solutions for specific industries. The Adani Group followed with plans to invest $100 billion by 2035 in data centers, while Google committed $15 billion to establish its first AI hub in India.

Executives at the summit emphasized the scarcity of skilled AI professionals. “Industry is still niche, so the qualified people have great prospects,” said Priyanshi Bavishi, marketing executive at AdaniConnex Pvt. Ltd. Deloitte’s Viral Tank added that hiring was a priority: “Students have been coming in droves since early morning and hiring is high on our agenda. It works both ways. I am looking for people. They are looking for jobs.”

Siddharth Sood, consulting partner at Ernst & Young LLP, highlighted the demand for specialized roles. “We are a service‑oriented nation. But we are looking for ideapreneurs. AI for Cyber, and Cyber for AI — this is the area I’m hiring for,” he said.

The summit has also become a platform for companies like Dell Technologies and Salesforce to bypass conventional hiring processes, which often filter out applicants through AI‑driven software. By engaging directly with candidates, firms hope to secure talent that might otherwise be overlooked.