BRS leader KT Rama Rao has urged the Centre to address a severe LPG shortage in Telangana affecting businesses and students. He warned of potential shutdowns and proposed measures like a tiered allocation system and a price freeze on cylinders.

KTR Seeks Centre's Intervention

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday wrote to Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri seeking urgent intervention to address the shortage of both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders.

According to a post by BRS on 'X', KTR warned that the shortage is severely affecting hotels, eateries, hostels and small food businesses. The letter cautioned that thousands of establishments could be forced to shut down, while lakhs of workers and students may face serious hardship if the LPG supply is not restored immediately. "BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has written to the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri seeking urgent intervention to address the shortage of commercial and domestic LPG cylinders, which is affecting hotels, eateries, hostels, and small food businesses. The letter warns that thousands of establishments could shut down and lakhs of workers and students may face hardship if supply is not restored immediately," the 'X' post from BRS said.

Proposed Measures to Tackle Crisis

In the letter, KTR proposed several practical measures to address the crisis, including a tiered LPG allocation system to protect small vendors, the creation of a real-time public dashboard to track LPG availability, and a temporary price freeze on commercial cylinders. He also called for strict action against black market activities and urged special protection for essential services and vulnerable groups, including PG hostels, crematoriums and daily-wage workers.

Government Response to Shortage

There has been a shortage of commercial LPG gas cylinders in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, after which the Centre invoked the Essential Commodities Act, prioritising domestic consumption. In Telangana, the Enforcement wing of CAF & Civil Supplies Department is conducting widespread search and seizure operations to crack down on the illegal commercial diversion and pilferage of domestic LPG cylinders, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 per cent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said on Wednesday. Home Affairs Ministry has strengthened a control room, now operating round-the-clock. Union Minister Hardeep Puri is also set to make a statement in the Parliament today. (ANI)