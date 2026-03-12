MP CM Mohan Yadav met Union Agri Minister Shivraj Chouhan, securing major relief for farmers. Key approvals include mustard procurement under the Bhavantar Scheme, 100% procurement of Tur, and improved crop loss assessment for fairer compensation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi on Thursday and secured several key approvals from the Central government for providing relief to farmers in the state. During the meeting, CM Yadav raised various issues related to agriculture and rural development in the state. Following the discussion, several farmer-centric decisions were taken that are expected to provide major relief to farmers across the state, according to an official release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Madhya Pradesh Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel and senior officials were also present in the meeting.

Centre Approves Key Procurement Measures

Responding to the request made by the Chief Minister, the Union Agriculture Minister approved the proposal under the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (Bhavantar Scheme) for mustard procurement in Madhya Pradesh. Officials have been directed to expedite the payment process, which will benefit thousands of mustard farmers in the state.

In another major step, Union Minister Chouhan handed over the approval letter to the Chief Minister for 100 percent procurement of Tur (pigeon pea). With this decision, farmers cultivating Tur in Madhya Pradesh will be assured of government procurement of their entire produce, protecting them from price fluctuations in the market.

Strategy to Boost Pulses and Oilseeds

Additionally, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the need to strengthen Madhya Pradesh as a leading hub for pulses and oilseeds production. Both the Centre and the state agreed to prepare a long-term crop-wise strategy for crops such as moong, urad, gram, sesame, mustard and oil palm to promote crop diversification and enhance self-reliance in edible oils.

Reforms in Crop Insurance Assessment

The Chief Minister also raised concerns regarding crop loss assessment under the crop insurance scheme. The Union Minister directed officials to combine satellite-based assessment with crop-cutting experiments and remote sensing for crops such as soybean, ensuring that farmers receive fair and accurate compensation.

Rural Development Projects Discussed

Meanwhile, issues related to VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana were also discussed. The Chief Minister urged the Centre to support faster implementation of rural development projects in the state, and the Union Minister assured full cooperation.

CM Yadav added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state is celebrating 2026 as the "Year of Farmer Welfare." He reiterated that the state government is committed to strengthening agriculture, increasing farmers' income and accelerating rural development in Madhya Pradesh.