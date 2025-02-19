Who is Rekha Gupta, BJP's surprise pick as Delhi's 4th woman Chief Minister?

BJP has appointed Rekha Gupta as Delhi’s Chief Minister, a first-time MLA with extensive political experience. Her selection builds on Delhi’s history of women CMs, counters AAP’s governance, and aligns with BJP’s women empowerment strategy for long-term electoral gains.

In a significant political move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday evening named Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister of Delhi. While a first-time MLA, Gupta is no newcomer to politics — her extensive experience in municipal governance and BJP’s organizational structure makes her a strategic choice for the role.

Who is Rekha Gupta?

A seasoned leader, Rekha Gupta began her political career in Delhi University and has held key leadership positions within the BJP. She has served as a three-time councillor, former mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and National Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha. Gupta was also the BJP’s MCD mayoral candidate in 2022, pitted against AAP’s Shelly Oberoi.

She won the Shalimar Bagh Assembly seat with a decisive margin of 30,000 votes, cementing her reputation as a formidable force in Delhi politics.

Why Did BJP Choose Rekha Gupta as Delhi CM?

The BJP’s decision to appoint Rekha Gupta aligns with its strategy to prioritize women leadership while also reinforcing the party’s contrast with AAP’s governance.

Delhi has a strong legacy of women chief ministers, including Congress’ Sheila Dikshit (15 years), BJP’s Sushma Swaraj (short term in 1998), and AAP’s Atishi (five months in 2024). With Gupta’s appointment, BJP underscores its commitment to women’s representation in top leadership roles while making Arvind Kejriwal’s decade-long tenure seem like an anomaly.

BJP’s political calculations

Some of the reasons that are may have influenced BJP's decision to elect Rekha Gupta could be:

Women-Centric Leadership: Rekha Gupta’s appointment builds on BJP’s emphasis on women empowerment, resonating with policies like Ladli Behna Yojana and Ujjwala Scheme.

Experience in Governance: Despite being a first-time MLA, her administrative experience in MCD governance and BJP’s organizational network makes her a safe yet strategic pick.

Positioning Against AAP: The move signals a break from AAP’s rule and a return to BJP’s governance approach, strengthening its position for future electoral battles in the capital.

With Rekha Gupta leading Delhi, the BJP is setting the stage for a new political narrative in the national capital, reinforcing its push for women-led governance and long-term stability.

