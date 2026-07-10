The Delhi government has declared July as POCSO Awareness Month, mandating Good Touch-Bad Touch sessions, child safety protocols, and POCSO training in all schools.

In a major initiative to strengthen child protection, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has announced July as POCSO Awareness Month. The campaign aims to educate students about personal safety while ensuring that schools adopt stronger child protection mechanisms in line with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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Good Touch-Bad Touch Awareness Sessions

As part of the month-long campaign, every school in Delhi will organise Good Touch-Bad Touch awareness sessions to help children understand personal boundaries, identify unsafe behaviour, and report any form of abuse without fear. The initiative seeks to empower children with age-appropriate knowledge that can help prevent abuse and promote a safer learning environment.

Mandatory Child Safety Protocols

The government has directed all schools to implement mandatory child safety protocols and submit compliance reports within 15 days. Schools are also expected to strengthen their internal reporting mechanisms so that complaints related to child safety can be addressed promptly and sensitively.

Training for Teachers and Staff

The campaign extends beyond student awareness. Teachers, principals, counsellors and non-teaching staff will receive training on the POCSO Act, child protection guidelines, identifying signs of abuse, and their legal responsibility to report offences. Educational and Vocational Guidance Counsellors (EVGCs) will conduct interactive sessions, while schools will also promote cyber safety and self-defence awareness.

Child Protection Committees in Every School

The Delhi government has also directed that Child Protection Committees be established in all 5,633 schools across the capital by the end of July. Joint teams from the Education Department, the Women and Child Development Department, and the Delhi Police will monitor compliance and regularly inspect safety arrangements to ensure thatschools remain secure spaces for children.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative is not just an awareness campaign but a comprehensive effort to make child safety a permanent priority in educational institutions. The government aims to build a culture where children feel safe, informed, and confident to speak up against abuse while schools remain accountable for protecting every student.