The Delhi High Court admitted an appeal by the son of a businessman murdered in 2019, challenging the acquittal of his relatives. The court has issued notice to the acquitted individuals and directed them to furnish fresh bail bonds.

The Delhi High Court has admitted a victim's appeal challenging the acquittal in the 2019 murder case of Shahdara businessman Vijender Sharma and issued notice to the respondents, while directing them to renew or furnish fresh bail bonds before the Joint Registrar of the High Court.

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A Division Bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan recently admitted the victim's appeal preferred by Rahul Sharma, the son of the deceased, who approached the High Court challenging the acquittal of his relatives and their associates who allegedly killed his father, Late Vijender Sharma.

Appellant's Arguments

The appeal has been filed under Section 413 read with Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, challenging the January 31, 2026 judgment passed by the Additional Sessions Judge-02, Shahdara District, Karkardooma Courts, whereby the respondents were acquitted of offences under Sections 302/34 and Sections 120B, 147, 148 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code arising out of FIR registered at Police Station Shahdara. According to the appellant, the incident took place in 2019 when the deceased was returning home from his shop. It is alleged that he was attacked by the assailants, resulting in multiple injuries. The appellant stated that he rushed his father to GTB Hospital, where his last statement, treated as a dying declaration, was recorded. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Max Hospital, Patparganj, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Advocates Ujwal Ghai and Arpit Sharma, appearing for the victim, submitted that the deceased had been brutally killed by his brothers and their associates while the appellant was accompanying his father and had witnessed the entire incident. They argued that the appellant's testimony remained consistent throughout the trial, but the trial court failed to appreciate the same. The counsel also relied upon the dying declaration allegedly made by the deceased before the concerned police officer in the presence of the appellant. They further submitted that there was a clear motive behind the crime, as the deceased had earlier lodged several complaints with the police expressing apprehension that his brothers might kill him owing to an ongoing property dispute between them.

Court's Directives

Admitting the appeal, the High Court accepted notice on behalf of the State and directed that notice be served upon the private respondents through the Investigating Officer. The Bench further directed that the bail bonds already furnished pursuant to the trial court's judgment be renewed or fresh bail bonds be furnished before the Joint Registrar. The Court also directed the Registry to requisition the trial court record, prepare the appeal paper book with proper indexing, pagination and bookmarks, and provide digitised copies to the parties on request. The matter has been listed before the Joint Registrar on July 30, 2026, for furnishing or renewal of bail bonds and before the Division Bench on September 15, 2026. (ANI)