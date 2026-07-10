In a heartbreaking turn, the father of murder victim Ketan Agarwal has written to President Droupadi Murmu, pleading for a fast-track investigation. He also revealed that the tragedy was compounded when his own father died from the shock of his grandson's death just 20 days later.

The father of murder victim Ketan Agarwal has taken his plea for justice to the highest office in the country. Vishal Agarwal has written directly to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to ensure a fast-track investigation into his son’s killing.In his letter, Agarwal revealed a second, devastating tragedy that has struck his family. He stated that his own father—Ketan’s grandfather—passed away merely 20 days after the murder. The cause, he said, was the unbearable shock of losing his grandson.This double blow has left the family shattered, prompting the direct appeal to the President for a swift and conclusive probe. The move underscores a family's desperation to see justice served without the protracted delays that often mark the Indian legal system.

A Family's Plea Amidst Unspeakable Grief

A son murdered, a father dead from the resulting grief. It’s a sequence of events that has pushed Vishal Agarwal to seek intervention from the very top. His letter is not just a procedural request but a cry for help from a man grappling with an unimaginable loss.By asking for a “fast-track” process, the family is signalling its fear that the case could get bogged down in legal and procedural limbo. They are seeking an assurance that their son’s case will be treated with the urgency it deserves, especially given the immense personal cost they have already paid.For now, the family waits. Their appeal to the President represents a final hope that the state machinery will move quickly to bring closure to a case that has already claimed two lives in their family, one by violence and the other by sorrow.

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