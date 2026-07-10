In a heartbreaking turn, the father of murder victim Ketan Agarwal has written to President Droupadi Murmu, pleading for a fast-track investigation. He also revealed that the tragedy was compounded when his own father died from the shock of his grandson's death just 20 days later.
A Family's Plea Amidst Unspeakable GriefA son murdered, a father dead from the resulting grief. It’s a sequence of events that has pushed Vishal Agarwal to seek intervention from the very top. His letter is not just a procedural request but a cry for help from a man grappling with an unimaginable loss.By asking for a “fast-track” process, the family is signalling its fear that the case could get bogged down in legal and procedural limbo. They are seeking an assurance that their son’s case will be treated with the urgency it deserves, especially given the immense personal cost they have already paid.For now, the family waits. Their appeal to the President represents a final hope that the state machinery will move quickly to bring closure to a case that has already claimed two lives in their family, one by violence and the other by sorrow.
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