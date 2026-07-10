The SGPC protested in Amritsar, demanding the release of the film 'Satluj' based on activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. They argue the film, about alleged illegal cremations during Punjab militancy, should be shown to younger generations.

SGPC Protests for Film's Release

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday held a protest march in Amritsar and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, demanding the lifting of restrictions on the film 'Satluj', based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

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Addressing the media, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the film highlights events surrounding Khalra, who documented alleged cases of unidentified and unclaimed cremations during the period of militancy and conflict in Punjab.

Dhami said Khalra worked to collect information from cremation grounds and municipal committees regarding people who were allegedly cremated without identification during the period between 1980 and 1997. "Many innocent lives were affected during that period. While those who fought on the battlefield are one matter, the government did not spare many innocent people who were working for justice and rights," he said.

Call for Uncut Release

He said Khalra was taken into custody, allegedly subjected to torture, and later killed. The SGPC president said the film, originally titled 'Punjab 95' and later renamed 'Satluj', faced objections during the certification process and underwent several cuts and edits. "Even after it was released and ran for just two days in Punjab, the government immediately banned it. The government needs to clarify what exactly was wrong in showing that history," he said.

The SGPC chief said the organisation would continue its campaign seeking the release of the film and announced that an Ardas (prayer) would be held on July 14 on the banks of the Satluj River as per the directions of the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. He appealed to people to participate in the gathering and said the SGPC would make arrangements for the event.

Dhami also said that the film should reach younger generations so they understand the events that took place in Punjab during the period of militancy. "Even though the censor board has mandated numerous cuts, this film must be released in its original essence. It is crucial that children born after 1984, 1995, or 2000 understand what truly happened in Punjab," he said.

He further raised issues related to Sikh prisoners, including Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana and Bhai Jagtar Singh Hawara, and criticised political parties for allegedly not addressing matters concerning the Sikh community.

Ministry Cites Certification Issues

Meanwhile, according to Information and Broadcasting Ministry officials, the film did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. An I&B Ministry official told ANI, "Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform on Friday."

The official further alleged that the release violated provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

About the Film and Jaswant Singh Khalra

The film is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, who highlighted alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s, when Punjab witnessed a period of militancy and counter-insurgency operations.

Khalra disappeared in 1995, and his body was later recovered near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej River. He was allegedly kidnapped and killed, with allegations involving then-Punjab Police officials.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, 'Satluj' stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. (ANI)