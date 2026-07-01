The Delhi Government has proposed enhanced financial aid for Kanwar Yatra-2026 camps to make the pilgrimage more organised and convenient. The proposal includes increasing aid for large camps and simplifying the grant disbursement process.

The Delhi Government on Monday proposed a series of measures for Kanwar Camps, including enhanced financial support for the makeshift tents established on the roadside, which are used by the 'Kanwar' or the pilgrims to rest during their arduous devotional journeys.

CM Gupta said the Delhi government is set to make a major decision to make the Kanwar Yatra-2026 more organised, safer, and convenient for devotees, according to a release.

Enhanced Financial Assistance for Kanwar Camps

In view of the steadily rising influx of pilgrims, inflation and the increasing cost of running Kanwar camps, the government has proposed a significant enhancement in financial assistance. The proposal to enhance financial assistance for Kanwar Samitis or the managing bodies of these camps, along with the other recommendations, will be placed before the Delhi Cabinet for approval at its meeting on Tuesday.

Every year, millions of Kanwar or pilgrims trudge roads and highways to carry holy water from the River Ganga in vessels and bring it home to appease the Hindu God Lord Shiva.

Increased Aid for Large Camps

CM Gupta said, "The biggest increase has been proposed for large Kanwar camps. Financial assistance for camps spread over more than 20,000 square feet and operating for 6 to 12 days will be increased from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 15 lakh." Also, assistance for the camps of the same size operating for 3 to 5 days will be upgraded from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh. The statement said the financial assistance will also be enhanced for other categories of the camps as well.

CM Gupta said the scale of the Kanwar Yatra in Delhi has been increasing steadily. The number of Kanwar camps increased from 170 in 2024 to 308 in 2025.

Streamlined Processes and Inter-Departmental Support

The release further stated that the Kanwar Samitis will continue to receive free electricity of up to 1,200 units. BSES and TPDDL will ensure timely electricity connections and complete all required formalities before the Yatra begins. Any electricity consumption beyond 1,200 units will be borne by the respective Kanwar Samiti.

The Chief Minister added, "The grant disbursement process will also be simplified to avoid delays. Both the advance instalment and the final instalment will be released directly by the office of the concerned district magistrates." There will be no requirement for separate approval from the Finance Department through the Revenue Headquarters for each case.

Multi-Agency Coordination

CM Gupta said the existing Single Window System and inter-departmental coordination mechanism will continue this year as well. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will ensure sanitation, garbage collection, fogging, and cleanliness.

The Health Department and CATS will provide round-the-clock doctors, ambulances, first-aid centres and essential medicines.

While the DUSIB will provide mobile toilet units and ensure their regular cleaning and maintenance, the Delhi Jal Board will ensure an uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water and deploy water tankers wherever required.

The Delhi Police and Traffic Police will oversee security arrangements, traffic management, route diversions wherever required, and the installation of CCTV cameras at vulnerable locations.

Implementation and Oversight

"All the District Magistrates will ensure the timely registration of eligible Kanwar Samitis, opening of bank accounts, verification of documents and completion of all mandatory audit formalities," said CM Gupta.

SDMs and Tehsildars will inspect the camps, which will be supported by geo-tagged photographs and verification reports to ensure transparency and accountability.

The grant will be released through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in two instalments. Fifty per cent will be released as advance assistance, while the remaining 50 per cent will be disbursed after the completion of the Yatra.

"The Committee has also recommended that the list of Kanwar Samitis and sites that were approved in 2025 is to be treated as the final list for 2026, and that no new Samiti or site be approved this year," CM Gupta said.

She said the Delhi Government's objective is not only to enhance financial assistance but also to improve every aspect of the pilgrimage so that the devotees can undertake their sacred journey in a clean, safe, and convenient environment. (ANI)