The RSS's three-day All India Coordination Meeting in Visakhapatnam will focus on demographic imbalance and drug abuse among youth. The meet will also discuss social harmony, family values, and a 'Bharatiya Development Model'.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) upcoming three-day All India Coordination Meeting will primarily deliberate on issues including demographic imbalance and drug abuse among youth, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons at the venue, Ambekar said the 'Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak' will be held at Vijnana Vihara School in Gudilova, near Visakhapatnam, from August 19 to August 21. The meeting will commence on August 19 and continue until the evening of August 21, he said.

Key functionaries from 32 Sangh-inspired organisations will participate in the meeting. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Sah-Sarkaryavahs, and other central office-bearers will also attend.

National presidents, general secretaries and organising secretaries of various Sangh-inspired organisations, including Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and Rashtra Sevika Samiti, will participate. A total of approximately 327 delegates, including 253 functionaries from organisations across the country and 49 women delegates, along with RSS leaders, are expected to take part.

Ambekar clarified that the meeting is not an executive decision-making meeting, but is aimed at sharing experiences and strengthening coordination among Sangh-inspired organisations for the betterment of society. RSS is engaged in activities such as public welfare, raising public awareness, systemic change, and problem-solving.

Key Agenda for Discussion

Discussions will take place to strengthen mutual coordination among all the Sangh-inspired organizations. Current national developments, social transitions, and practical solutions to emerging challenges will be reviewed and discussed during the meeting.

Demographic Imbalance

Deliberations will include changing demographic patterns across the country, their broader implications, and the necessary course of action, Ambekar said.

Youth De-addiction ('Nasha Mukti')

Youth de-addiction, or 'Nasha Mukti', will also be a particular focus, with discussions on formulating a comprehensive action plan to keep youth away from drugs and substance abuse and creating wider awareness.

'Panch Parivartan' and Societal Transformation

The meeting will also continue discussions on the five transformative dimensions of 'Panch Parivartan' - social harmony, an eco-friendly lifestyle, family values, sense of self or indigenous consciousness, and adherence to civic duties, which have been propagated by the Sangh during its centenary phase.

Holistic 'Bharatiya Development Model'

Ambekar said deliberations would also include formulating a holistic 'Bharatiya Development Model' that harmonises all spheres of society alongside economic growth. He said development should not be restricted to economic indicators but should encompass comprehensive progress across sectors.

Growing Public Interest in RSS

According to the RSS, public interest in the organisation has increased during its centenary phase. Through the 'Join RSS' website, 57,423 people registered between January and July 2025, while the figure rose to 1,23,287 during the corresponding period in 2026. More than 65 per cent of those registered are below 30 years of age, while nearly 85 per cent are below 40.

Dakshina Madhya Kshetra Sah Sanghchalak Sri Dusi Ramakrishna, Sah Prachar Pramukh Sri Pradeep Joshi, Andhra Pradesh Pranta Prachar Pramukh Bayya Vasu, and Sah Prachar Pramukh Vasudeva Rao were present at the press briefing. (ANI)