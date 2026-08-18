Amidst recent Asiatic lion sightings at Shatrunjaya Hill, Palitana, the Gujarat government met with Jain leaders to discuss pilgrim safety. Measures will include drones, watch towers, and continuous lion tracking to protect visitors to the site.

The Shatrunjaya Hill at Palitana, one of the prominent Jain pilgrimage sites in Gujarat and India, has witnessed Asiatic lions in recent times. In view of this, a meeting was held today in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, in the presence of Minister of State Pravin Mali, with Jain leaders of Anandji Kalyanji Pedhi to discuss measures for the safety of pilgrims visiting Shatrunjaya Hill.

As per the statement from the Gujarat government, the Forest Department personnel are working continuously and diligently to ensure the safety of thousands of pilgrims who visit Shatrunjaya Hill on foot every year, protecting them from lions and other wildlife.

Enhanced Safety Measures Planned

Referring to the commendable work done by the Forest Department during the last Fagan Feri at Shatrunjaya Hill, which was lauded by the Jain community, Modhwadia said that arrangements will be made for round-the-clock surveillance through drones, four pre-fabricated watch towers, four pre-fabricated centre-cum-cabins, and continuous tracking and scanning of lion movement to ensure the safety of pilgrims at Shatrunjaya Hill in Palitana. The possibility of declaring the area a Silent Zone will also be considered. Local youth will be temporarily engaged for lion tracking and pilgrim safety. Considering environmental concerns, the pilgrimage route will also be repaired to make it more convenient for pilgrims to walk. The Minister directed Forest Department officials to ensure all these arrangements and facilities in the coming period.

Pilgrim Advisory and Lion Behavior

The Minister said that the Forest Department has closely observed and analysed the movement of lions in the area over the past year. By nature, lions generally do not attack humans unless provoked, but may do so if they are disturbed or harassed. He further said that, keeping both wildlife conservation and pilgrim safety in mind, pilgrims are advised to begin their journey after sunrise and complete their pilgrimage before sunset.

Collaboration Praised by Jain Leaders

Jain leaders of Shri Anandji Kalyanji Pedhi said that they have always had a positive experience working with the Forest Department in the conservation of the environment and wildlife. They have consistently appealed to pilgrims to undertake their pilgrimage in a disciplined and peaceful manner without distracting wildlife. They further said that Forest Department officers and personnel are always ready to assist whenever required.

Key Areas of Discussion

The Forest Department gave a presentation on the proposed measures in this regard. The meeting discussed various aspects, including public awareness and coordination, forest and wildlife conservation, infrastructure and habitat management, tracking and scanning, pre-fabricated watch towers, pre-fabricated centre-cum-cabins with stairs, human resources and capacity building, drone technology, project management consultancy, the possibility of a Silent Zone, and special activities such as the 6 Gau Yatra.

High-Level Officials in Attendance

Senior officials of the Forest Department, including Principal Secretary, Forest and Environment Department, Dr Vinod Rao, Head of Forest Force Dr Jaipal Singh, office-bearer of Shri Anandji Kalyanji Pedhi and industrialist Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Trustee Shri Shripal, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Junagadh Circle, Dr Mohan Ram, and DFO, Bhavnagar, Shri Yogesh Desai along with senior officials of the Forest Department attended the meeting.