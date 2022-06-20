'Reforms may look unfair, but...': PM Modi amid Agnipath protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that some decisions that 'may look unfair' at the outset would later help in nation-building in the time to come.

Reforms may be unpleasant temporarily but beneficial over time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Bengaluru on Monday. The Prime Minister's remarks come in the backdrop of nationwide protests and severe opposition criticism over the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

Also Read: Exclusive! 'Agnipath has been in the works since almost 2 years'

Addressing a public gathering in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister said that some decisions that 'may look unfair' at the outset would later help in nation-building in the time to come.

Observing that the 21st century India belongs to wealth and job creators and innovators, Prime Minister Modi said that it had not been easy for his administration to take the country on the path of startup and innovation in the last eight years. Many of the decisions and reforms may be unpleasant temporarily, but with time their benefits can be experienced by the country.

Addressing after inaugurating various developmental works in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister said that the path of reforms alone can take the country towards new targets and new resolve.

"I don't want to waste time and will work every minute..." he said.

There have been protests witnessed across the country ever since the new recruitment policy for the armed forces was unveiled by the government.

Earlier in the day, the Army issued a notification for inducting soldiers under the Agnipath scheme. Online registration on the force's recruitment website, which will commence from July, is a must for all job aspirants under the new model.

The 'Agniveers' would form a distinct rank in the Army. This rank would be different from other existing ranks. Agniveers would wear a "distinctive insignia" on their uniform during their service period. 'Agniveers' will be barred from disclosing classified information gained during the four-year service period to any unauthorised person or source under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths aged between 17-and-a-half to 21 for four years. After the tenure, only up to 25 per cent of them were be recruited for 15 more years. After protests erupted, the government extended the recruitment upper age limit to 23 years.

Also Read: Agnipath scheme explained: Eligibility, rank, pay, facilities and more

Also Read: Agnipath scheme: Undertaking of no part in protests, arson a must for applicants

Also Read: Agnipath scheme will kill India's youth, finish Army: Priyanka Gandhi

Also Read: Government defends Agnipath; busts 7 myths about Agniveers

Also Read: 'This is not some Bollywood movie...': Veterans slam Agnipath scheme