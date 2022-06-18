Agnipath scheme explained: Eligibility, rank, pay, facilities and more

Indian armed forces have laid down several terms and conditions for the Agniveers, who will serve for four years, including six months of training.

Days after the government announced the Agnipath recruitment scheme across the country, the Indian armed forces have laid down several terms and conditions for the Agniveers, who will serve for four years, including six months of training. The Agniveers would have a distinct rank in the Army, Navy and Air Force, which will be different from any other existing rank.

Let us know about all terms and conditions of the Agnipath scheme that 'Agniveers' have to accept:

For job aspirants who are below 18 years of age, their parents or guardians will have to sign the enrolment form.

After completion of four years in services, all of them have to return to their respective homes. They will be called for enrolment in regular service based on the services requirements.

They must be in the age group of 17.5 years to 21 years.

Employability

Agniveers enrolled under this entry are liable to be assigned any duty in organizational interest.

Uniform

A distinctive insignia will be worn by Agniveers on their uniform during their engagement period.

Honours and Awards

They will be entitled to honours and awards.

Leave

The Grant of leave will be subject to the exigencies of the organization. They will be having 30 days of annual leave. Sick leave would be given on the basis of medical advice.

Medical and CSD Facilities

They are entitled to both facilities for four years only.

Release at own request

Agniveers will not be permitted to be released at their own request, except in exceptional cases.

Pay, allowances and allied benefits

They will be paid an Agniveer package of Rs 30,000 per month with a fixed-yearly increment. In addition, risk and hardship, dress and travel allowances will be paid.

Agniveer Corpus Fund

A non-lapsable dedicated 'Agniveer Corpus Fund' will be created in the interest-bearing section of the Public Account head.

Each Agniveer will have to contribute 30 per cent of his monthly income to the 'Agniveer Corpus Fund'. The same amount will be paid by the government also.

After four years in service, they will receive the 'Seva Nidhi' package, which shall comprise their contribution and matching contribution from the Government and interest on the accumulated amount.

The 'Seva Nidhi' will be exempted from Income Tax.

If they leave the service before their four years term, they will be paid only their contribution including accrued interest.

Gratuity

They are not entitled to gratuity and any kind of pensionary benefits.

Life Insurance coverage

They will be given life insurance cover of Rs 48 lakh for the duration of their engagement period.

Compensation for death

In case of death, the next of kin would be given:

* Death on duty: Insurance cover of Rs 48 lakh, one-time ex-gratia Rs 44 lakh, full pay for an unserved period up to four years and balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual's 'Seva Nidhi' fund and government contribution, including interest from the Agniveer Corpus Fund.



* Death during not on duty: Insurance cover of Rs 48 lakh, balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual's Seva Nidhi fund and Govt contribution including interest from the Agniveer Corpus Fund.



* Disability (attributed /aggravated due to conditions of engagement): One-time ex-gratia Rs 44/25/15 Lakhs based on the percentage of disability (100/75/50) from Public Fund and full pay for an unserved period up to four years and balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual's Seva Nidhi fund including interest and Govt contribution from the Agniveer Corpus Fund.

