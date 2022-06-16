Government defends Agnipath; busts 7 myths about Agniveers

As protests flared in many parts of the country over the new armed forces recruitment scheme, the government on Thursday released a factsheet dispelling some of the myths doing the rounds.

As protests flared in many parts of the country over the new armed forces recruitment scheme, the government on Thursday released a factsheet dispelling some of the myths doing the rounds. Let's take a look: Myth # 1: Agniveers' future is insecure Fact: Financial packages and bank loan schemes will be provided to those wishing to be entrepreneurs. Class 12-equivalent certificate and bridging course for further studies will be given to those wishing to study further. Priority will be given in Central Armed Police Forces and state police forces to those looking to obtain new employment

Avenues for employment will also be available in other sectors. Also Read: Protests against Agnipath scheme: 'It is like being a Guest Sainik'

Myth # 2: Opportunities will decrease for the youth Fact: On the contrary, the youth will have more opportunities. The recruitment of Agniveers will be around three times that of the current armed forces' recruitment in the coming years. Also Read: 'This is not some Bollywood movie...': Veterans slam Agnipath scheme

Myth # 3: Regimental bonding will suffer Fact: The regimental system is not being changed. In fact, the regimental system will be further accentuated with the selection of Agniveers. This would further boost the cohesiveness of the unit. Also Read: 'Agnipath' scheme sparks outrage in Bihar; road, railway traffic disrupted

Myth # 4: Effectiveness of the Armed Forces will be harmed Fact: Such a short-term enlistment system has already been tested in many countries and is seen as the best practice for a youthful and agile army. In the first year, Agniveers would only make up 3 per cent of the armed forces. Moreover, the Aginveers' performance will be reviewed before re-induction after four years. The Army will get only tried and tested personnel for supervisory ranks. Also Read: Don't be fooled: UP CM Yogi advises youngsters, assures to prioritise 'Agniveers' in police

Myth # 5: 21-year-olds are immature, unreliable for Army Fact: Armed forces across the world rely on their youths. Never will there be more youngsters than experienced people. The Aginpath scheme will bring a right mix of 50 per cent each, slowly in a very long run, of experienced supervisory ranks and youngsters. Also Read: AGNIPATH scheme launched: Armed Forces to get 45000 new 'Agniveers'

Myth # 6: Agniveers will pose a danger to society Fact: This myth is an insult to the ethos of the Indian armed forces. Youngsters who have donned the uniform for four years will stay committed to the country for the rest of their lives. Thousands retire even now from the armed forces with skills, but there have not been any instances of them joining anti-national forces.