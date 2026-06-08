Kerala LoP Pinarayi Vijayan and BRS's KTR slammed Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for his remarks linking the HYDRAA agency to Hitler. Vijayan called it 'shocking' and an admiration for fascism, while KTR said it exposed an 'authoritarian' mindset.

Leader of the Opposition in Keralam, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Monday launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his remarks at a media summit in Bengaluru on Saturday.

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Vijayan's Scathing Attack on Reddy

The reaction of Vijayan came after Reddy had linked the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency, '(HYDRAA),' to German dictator Adolf Hitler, calling it Hitler's "favourite word."

In a Facebook post, Vijayan described Reddy's statement as "extremely shocking and insulting to democratic society," alleging that "the name of the system called 'HYDRAA' that he created to implement his Bulldozer Raj was inspired by Adolf Hitler, the cruellest racist and dictator the world has ever seen."

Vijayan further said, "'Hydra' was Hitler's favourite word and it is a system capable of killing anyone like him, and a Chief Minister of a democratic country publicly said this on a stage."

He added, "It is shameful that a Congress party has a Chief Minister who openly admires the greatest fascist the world has ever seen."

Claiming that Reddy's remarks "cannot simply be seen as a slip of the tongue," Vijayan questioned, "On what kind of democratic model does the Congress government rule while taking inspiration from Hitler's murderous group?"

Pointing to Reddy's ideological roots, Vijayan alleged that his stance reflects the "old Sangh Parivar" influence and argued that "within the party, he can continue to move forward with these same positions."

He added, "Congress is a party that even accommodates such stances. This is the very basis on which the Left repeatedly makes it clear that Congress can never oppose the fascist policies of the BJP and RSS. Democratic-minded citizens must recognise this danger."

BRS Leader KTR Echoes Criticism

Earlier, on Sunday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) also launched a scathing attack on CM Reddy over his remarks on the same, alleging that the Chief Minister's comments have exposed his "authoritarian" and "fascist" mindset before the entire nation.

Referring to Reddy's remarks linking Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) functioning to the actions of German dictator Adolf Hitler, KTR said the statement reveals the ideological foundation behind the Congress government's demolition-driven governance model.

"Hitler is clearly Revanth Reddy's inspiration. HYDRAA reflects a style of governance that glorifies force, intimidation and demolitions. The people of Telangana have experienced these authoritarian tendencies firsthand, and now the Chief Minister has openly acknowledged the inspiration behind them," KTR remarked. (ANI)