Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited a police arms exhibition in Amreli for the 80th Independence Day celebrations. He reviewed modern weapons and security devices used by the Gujarat Police and Chetak Commando Force and lauded their preparedness.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday visited a Gujarat Police arms exhibition organised at Samarth Vyayam Mandir in Amreli as part of the state-level celebrations of the 80th Independence Day. During his visit, Patel reviewed modern weapons, equipment, and security devices used by the Gujarat Police and the Chetak Commando Force and was briefed about their features.

Exhibition Highlights Modern Arsenal

The exhibition showcased several modern rifles, including the 7.62 mm Sniper Rifle (Ishapore), Galil Sniper Rifle, Anti-Material Rifle, AK-47, 7.62 mm Ghatak Rifle, SIG Sauer 5.56 mm SF Rifle, Excalibur, and INSAS Rifle. Other weapons displayed at the exhibition included the 30 mm Automatic Grenade Launcher, 40 mm Under-Barrel Grenade Launcher, Glock Pistol, MP-5 Submachine Gun, JVPC, and Amogh Carbine. The exhibition also featured the Corner Shot System, night vision technology, optical equipment, and rappelling equipment. Non-lethal equipment, including multi-cell launchers, gas guns, and Taser guns, was the special attraction of the exhibition.

CM Applauds Police Preparedness

The exhibition provided a glimpse into the specialised operational capabilities of the Chetak Commando Force through modern weapons, technology, and specialised training. The Chief Minister appreciated the preparedness, valour, and efficiency of the Gujarat Police.

Agriculture Minister and Amreli District In-Charge Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja, Minister of State for Energy and Law Kaushikbhai Vekariya, Director General of Police RV Asari, District Collector Vikalp Bhardwaj, and District Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat, among other dignitaries and officials, were present on the occasion.

Other Engagements in Amreli

Meanwhile, the Minister also attended a tree plantation programme at the premises of the Shelter House on Savarkundla Road in Amreli ahead of the state-level celebration of the 80th Independence Day. After the tree plantation programme, the CM left for another event. However, on noticing local dignitaries standing outside, he stopped his car, stepped out, and warmly interacted with them.