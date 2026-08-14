Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that Punjab receives RDF as per rules and invited state ministers for talks. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema rejected the claim, citing numerous past meetings on the withheld funds issue.

Chouhan Assures No Discrimination in RDF Release

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said Punjab has always received the Rural Development Fund (RDF) as per rules and assured that there would be no discrimination against the State in the release of funds. Responding to allegations by the Punjab government that the Centre had not provided RDF to the State, Chouhan said the state government could approach him with its concerns.

"Punjab has always received all funds as per rule. This will continue even in the time to come. Punjab is the pride of the entire country. There has never been any discrimination against Punjab," Chouhan said while addressing a press conference. "If they have any issues, they can come and speak to me. I am always ready to talk to them... I invite the State Ministers to come and talk to me. They do not come, so I will go to them now," he added.

Punjab Rejects Centre's Claim, Cites Past Meetings

However, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema rejected Chouhan's claim that the state government had not contacted the Centre over the RDF issue and said the state was ready for a meeting. He criticised Chouhan for making false statements and presented data detailing the various meetings held and when the issue was raised.

Evidence of Multiple Engagements Presented

Cheema said he and Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak had met then Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on November 28, 2024, while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Joshi on July 17. He further said that the state delegation met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Vikram Sahni) on January 10, while Mann met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 17. The state government also met Joshi again on April 10, he said. Cheema said he personally met Sitharaman on June 30 and raised the RDF issue at a GST Council meeting. He also said the matter was presented in detail in August and a letter was sent to the Centre in March regarding the withheld RDF funds. He expressed surprise at the nature of the statements being made by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

The Punjab government has repeatedly raised the issue of pending RDF dues, seeking the release of funds claimed by the state. The exchange comes amid a broader political debate over the Centre's financial dues to Punjab, with the Aam Aadmi Party alleging that the Centre has withheld funds, including RDF dues. (ANI)

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