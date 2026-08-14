Southwest monsoon remains active in Himachal Pradesh with heavy rain in some areas. The IMD forecasts widespread showers until August 18, issuing orange and yellow alerts, and advising caution near rivers and during travel due to poor visibility.

The southwest monsoon remained active over Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, with several parts of the state receiving light to moderate rainfall and isolated areas recording heavy showers, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast widespread rainfall across the state till August 18.

Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist, IMD Himachal Pradesh, said light to moderate rainfall was recorded in several areas during the past 24 hours, while heavy rainfall was reported in Dharamshala in Kangra district.

"During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was reported in many parts of Himachal Pradesh. Heavy rainfall was recorded in Dharamshala. Kangra, Bilaspur, Mandi and Solan also received light to moderate rain, particularly during the late evening and night," Sharma said. He said the highest rainfall during the period was around 91 mm, and rainfall activity continued in parts of the state. "Rainfall activity has continued since early morning, particularly in parts of Bilaspur and Mandi, where cloudy conditions and intermittent showers are being observed," he said.

Upcoming Rainfall Forecast and Alerts

According to the IMD scientist, light to moderate rain is expected at many places on August 14, with heavy to very heavy rainfall possible at isolated places in some districts. Chamba, Mandi, and Shimla may also receive heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

Rainfall activity is likely to continue on August 15, although its intensity may decrease, with a yellow alert issued for Bilaspur, Kangra and Mandi. Monsoon activity is expected to strengthen again from August 16, when heavy rainfall is possible in Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi.

Rainfall will continue across the state on August 17 and 18, with orange alerts issued for Kangra and Sirmaur on August 18, and very heavy rainfall possible at isolated places.

IMD Issues Safety Advisories

Sharma said there was no fresh flash-flood warning at present but cautioned that the possibility could increase if rainfall intensifies. "At present, there is no fresh flash-flood warning. However, if conditions develop, an alert will be issued accordingly," he said.

He advised people to remain cautious near rivers, streams, and other water bodies as water levels could rise suddenly during intense rainfall. "With the monsoon remaining active, water levels in rivers, local streams, and other water sources may rise suddenly. The public is advised to stay away from such areas," Sharma said.

He also cautioned commuters about poor visibility and deteriorating road conditions in areas receiving heavy rain. "Visibility may remain poor in areas such as Sirmaur, Solan, and Shimla. During periods of heavy rain, visibility can reduce considerably. Since the rainfall spell is likely to continue for around four days, people planning long-distance travel should check road conditions before starting their journey," he said.

Monsoon Deficit Despite Recent Showers

Despite the recent increase in rainfall activity, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 10 per cent less rainfall than normal during the monsoon season from June 1 to August 14. Kangra has recorded a deficit of around 50 per cent, followed by Mandi at around 27 per cent, while Kullu and Shimla have received around 25 per cent and 22 per cent excess rainfall, respectively. Most other districts remain in deficit.

Temperature Drop Expected

Sharma said temperatures were likely to fall by around 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours due to continued rainfall. "Temperatures in Shimla and adjoining areas have been around 24-25 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in central districts such as Kangra and Bilaspur have been around 32 degrees Celsius. With rainfall continuing from early morning, temperatures are expected to fall by around 2-4 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours and may remain below normal in several pockets," he said.

The IMD has advised residents and travellers to remain alert to weather warnings, avoid unnecessary movement during intense rainfall, and exercise particular caution near rivers, streams, landslide-prone slopes, and vulnerable road stretches. (ANI)