NSA Ajit Doval recalled PM Modi's message to hunt down Pahalgam terrorists 'in hell if needed'. Operation Sindoor, India's response, involved military strikes in Pakistan/PoJK, terminating the Indus Waters Treaty, and showcasing a zero-tolerance policy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clear message was decisively to go after those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack whether "they are on the earth or in hell", National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has said in a docu series on Operation Sindoor.

The docu series will be telecast by Discovery Channel India and begin tomorrow on the country's 80th Independence Day. The trailer of the docu series 'Declassified Operation Sindoor | The Untold Story', has brief remarks from Doval, former Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi, former Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, who was Director General Military Operations during Operation Sindoor, and former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chouhan.

"The Prime Minister said, 'Zameen mein ho, aasmaan mein ho, paataal mein ho, jahan bhi, we will go after them'," Doval recalled in his first televised remarks concerning Operation Sindoor. Gen Upendra Dwivedi (retd) said Pakistan was told clearly that talks and terror cannot go together.

Operation Sindoor: India's Response to Terror

Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed. The attack was carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists who targeted civilians after asking about their religion. The attack was seen as an attempt to trigger communal tensions in India.

India targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK under Operation Sindoor to punish the perpetrators and planners of terrorism and destroy terror camps and training facilities. Following escalation by Pakistan, India pounded its airbases forcing it to seek a ceasefire.

All three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were killed in 'Operation Mahadev' by the Army, CRPF, and J-K Police.

Operation Sindoor was a significant demonstration of India's military and strategic power, executed through a combination of military and non-military means. The multi-dimensional operation effectively neutralized terrorist threats, deterred Pakistani aggression, and firmly enforced India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. The operation maintained strategic restraint while gaining international support.

Strategic Diplomacy and Information Dominance

India's non-kinetic efforts also played a crucial role in shaping the strategic environment and ensuring public and international support. Through strategic policymaking, information dominance, and psychological operations, India diplomatically and economically isolated Pakistan while strengthening domestic preparedness and global backing.

Termination of Indus Waters Treaty

A decisive move under Operation Sindoor was India's termination of the Indus Waters Treaty. The government said that Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

This has far-reaching consequences for Pakistan, a country heavily dependent on the Indus river system for 80% of its 16 million hectares of agricultural land and 93% of its total water use. This system supports 237 million people and contributes one-fourth of Pakistan's GDP through crops like wheat, rice, and cotton.

'An Unbroken Pledge of Justice'

PM Modi made it clear that Op Sindoor is not just a name but is a reflection of the feelings of millions of people in the country and an unbroken pledge of justice. "We remain committed to taking strong steps to safeguard India and its people. On the battlefield, we have always defeated Pakistan, and this time. Operation Sindoor has added a new dimension," he had said.

By targeting terror networks and their state sponsors with unprecedented clarity, India sent an unambiguous message: terrorism will be met with a swift and proportionate response, irrespective of borders or diplomatic complexities. (ANI)