Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan assured startups of government support at Huddle Global 2025. He stated Kerala will provide confidence and capital for innovators to go global, making the state an innovation hub with global partnerships.

CM Pledges Support for Startups to Go Global

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday assured startups and innovators in the state of the government's support, calling for global partnerships and innovation in Universities. Addressing the seventh edition of Huddle Global 2025, organised by Kerala Startup Mission, CM Vijayan said that the government is giving Kerala startups the confidence and capital to go global. He said, "We are giving Kerala startups the confidence and capital to stay globally. Kerala will back its innovators all the way. This is our moment, a moment to show India and the world that Kerala is not just participating in the future, we are helping to shape a Kerala where universities become innovation co-hosts, a Kerala where global partnerships fuel local breakthroughs, a Kerala where every young person feels that this is the best place to dream big."

Kerala CM inaugurated the current edition of the Huddle Global 2025 and called it the defining moment for India's startup ecosystem. In an X post, the Chief Minister wrote, "The 7th edition of #HuddleGlobal2025, organised by @startup_mission, marks a defining moment for India's startup ecosystem, bringing together innovators, investors and technology leaders from across the world. Inaugurated this edition, which reflects Kerala's commitment to policy continuity, innovation-led growth and building globally connected startups rooted in the state."

About Huddle Global 2025

The event will run until December 14 and will feature several government ministers, investors, and startup mentors as speakers. According to Huddle Global's website, the event "offers a platform for startups to showcase their products and interact with a clutch of technology and industry leaders on ways to move ahead in the ever-growing tech world in the most informal way, thereby creating deep interactions."

Focus on Gaming and Interactive Media

As per Kerala Startup Mission, the Funding Mania session at the Huddle Global 2025 titled 'Gaming & Interactive Media Investment Outlook' discussed the possibility of scaling up the potential of the gaming industry in Kerala and India. (ANI)