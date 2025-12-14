Congress's KC Venugopal hailed the party's 'vote chor' rally as Delhi's biggest, predicting a mass movement. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy praised Rahul Gandhi, while Harish Rawat accused the BJP of controlling the Election Commission.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday hailed the response Congress party got during its "vote chor, gaddi chhod" rally in Delhi's Ramleela Maidan, saying that this is the biggest rally which the national capital has seen in a long time. He further said that, with people's anger palpable at the rally, the issue of vote chori seems poised to become a mass movement.

"The sentiment of the people is reflecting through this rally. It is one of the biggest rallies Delhi has seen. Such is the anger among the public and Congress workers. We are fighting against vote chori, this is going to be a mass movement," Venugopal told reporters.

Protecting Poor's Voting Rights

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who also addressed the Congress rally in Delhi, praised Rahul Gandhi for seeking to protect the voting rights of the poor.

"The country has to bring victory to Rahul Gandhi, otherwise the poor would lose their voting rights. Once their names are removed from the voter list, their Aadhar cards, ration cards, lands and properties will be snatched away. The tribals will lose everything," Reddy said during his speech.

BJP Accused of 'Murdering the Constitution'

Congress leader Harish Rawat also criticised the BJP, saying that the party is making the Election Commission "its slave" and is murdering the Constitution.

"It is the constitutional duty of your (BJP) government to expel every infiltrator from the country. You have been in power for 11 years, and you also have governments in the states. The truth is, you are infiltrating power in the name of infiltrators, and by making the Election Commission your slave, you are murdering the Constitution of India," Rawat told reporters here.

Rahul Gandhi Vows to Change EC Bill

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi, during his speech, vowed to change the 'CEC and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023' and to take action against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioner Sukhbir Sandhu, and Vivek Joshi once the Congress returns to power.

The Congress leader had said, "Remember these names: Sukhbir Sandhu, Gnyanesh Kumar, Vivek Joshi. Election Commission is working with BJP. Narendra Modi ji has changed the law for them and said that the Election Commissioner can do anything but no action can be taken against them. Don't forget that you are the EC of India, not Modi's EC. We will change this law and take action against you. Because we are fighting for the truth." (ANI)