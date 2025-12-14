Two CRPF CoBRA jawans were injured in an IED blast during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's Saranda forest. The jawans have been airlifted to Ranchi and are in stable condition. Separately, 18 Maoists were killed in Chhattisgarh.

CRPF Jawans Injured in Jharkhand

Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in an IED blast on Sunday while carrying out an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's Saranda forest area, officials have informed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Michaelraj S, IG Operations and Jharkhand police spokesperson said that the personnel belonged to the CoBRA unit of the CRPF. "Two CRPF jawans from the COBRA battalion were injured in an IED blast during anti naxal operation in the forests of Saranda. Both have been airlifted to Ranchi for better medical treatment. Their condition is stable," Michaelraj said.

18 Maoists Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh, in December, security forces discovered the bodies of at least 18 Maoists, who were killed in an exchange of fire during an anti-Naxal operation along the Bijapur-Dantewada border in the Bastar region. The encounter between Naxalites and security forces went on for nearly 12 hours, during which three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans were killed in action. (ANI)