Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Reasi terror attack: Man suspected of providing logistics to terrorists arrested

    An overground worker (OGW) has been arrested for providing logistics to terrorists who attacked a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The worker was arrested in Rajouri.

    Reasi terror attack: Man suspected of providing logistics to terrorists arrested gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 5:02 PM IST

    A local from Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi has been arrested for his alleged connection with terrorists involved in the June 9 terror attack on a bus. This is the first arrest made in connection with the terror incident.

    On June 9, terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, resulting in nine fatalities and forty-one injuries, including seven pilgrims from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. The indiscriminate shooting caused the 53-seater bus to deviate off the road, where it collapsed into a canyon close to Teryath village in Poni.

    A sketch of one of the terrorists engaged in the attack was made public by the J&K police last week, along with an offer of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to his whereabouts. According to the authorities, the terrorist's drawing was created using the information provided by witnesses.

    On Monday, the case was transferred from the police to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    The decision came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra in two back-to-back meetings. For the Jammu division, which has recently seen a spate of terror attacks, Shah directed the security agencies to replicate the successes achieved in the Kashmir valley with their "area domination plan" and "zero terror plan".

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2024, 5:15 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IMD Weather Update: Red alert for East, West Uttar Pradesh, Orange alert for National Capital Delhi; Read more ATG

    IMD Weather Update: Red alert for East, West Uttar Pradesh, Orange alert for National Capital Delhi; Read more

    Mumbai Finger found in ice cream may belong to an injured factory worker, say cops gcw

    Mumbai: Finger found in ice cream may belong to an injured factory worker, say cops

    SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside flight in Delhi without AC for an hour amid heatwave (WATCH) gcw

    SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside flight in Delhi without AC for an hour amid heatwave (WATCH)

    Delhi court denies bail to Arvind Kejriwal; extends custody by two weeks till July 3rd in liquor policy case ATG

    Delhi court denies bail to Arvind Kejriwal; extends custody by two weeks till July 3rd in liquor policy case

    Should have reclaimed the name..', Spiritual leader Sadhguru on 'Bharat' name being used in NCERT textbooks ATG

    'Should have reclaimed the name..', Spiritual leader Sadhguru on 'Bharat' name being used in NCERT textbooks

    Recent Stories

    THIS Bollywood superstar will play Virat Kohli in his biopic? RBA

    THIS Bollywood superstar will play Virat Kohli in his biopic?

    Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj passes away due to lung damage RKK

    Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj passes away due to lung damage

    Javier Pastore turns 35: Top 10 memorable quotes by the Argentine star osf

    Javier Pastore turns 35: Top 10 memorable quotes by the Argentine star

    Eyewear Oakley founder sells Malibu mansion for 210 million makes it california costliest home gcw

    Eyewear Oakley founder sells Malibu mansion for $210 million, makes it California’s costliest home

    T20 World Cup 2024: Shubman Gill hid finger injury during IPL 2024, surgery decision pending - Report osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Did Shubman Gill hide finger injury during IPL 2024? Surgery decision pending - Report

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon