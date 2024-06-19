Reasi terror attack: Man suspected of providing logistics to terrorists arrested

An overground worker (OGW) has been arrested for providing logistics to terrorists who attacked a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The worker was arrested in Rajouri.

A local from Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi has been arrested for his alleged connection with terrorists involved in the June 9 terror attack on a bus. This is the first arrest made in connection with the terror incident.

On June 9, terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, resulting in nine fatalities and forty-one injuries, including seven pilgrims from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. The indiscriminate shooting caused the 53-seater bus to deviate off the road, where it collapsed into a canyon close to Teryath village in Poni.

A sketch of one of the terrorists engaged in the attack was made public by the J&K police last week, along with an offer of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to his whereabouts. According to the authorities, the terrorist's drawing was created using the information provided by witnesses.

On Monday, the case was transferred from the police to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The decision came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra in two back-to-back meetings. For the Jammu division, which has recently seen a spate of terror attacks, Shah directed the security agencies to replicate the successes achieved in the Kashmir valley with their "area domination plan" and "zero terror plan".

