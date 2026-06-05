The RBI just announced its latest decision on the repo rate. So, will your home or car loan EMIs go up? We break down what the RBI's 'neutral' stance means for your wallet and look at the repo rate trend over the past few meetings.

RBI Repo Rate News: If you've been losing sleep over your home, car, or personal loan EMIs shooting up, you can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has some great news for you. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra just announced the results of the latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. The big takeaway? The RBI hasn't put any extra burden on your pocket and has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%.

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The RBI is also sticking to its 'neutral' stance. This basically means that even with global issues like the US-Iran war and the crazy summer heat back home, the central bank has decided to press pause on hiking interest rates for now. In simple terms, your monthly EMI will continue just as it was.

A Quick Look at Recent Repo Rate Changes

February 2025: Cut by 0.25% (The relief started)

April 2025: Another cut of 0.25%

June 2025: A big 0.50% cut (Loans became cheapest)

December 2025: Cut by 0.25%

February 2026: No change, rate steady at 5.25%

What Exactly is the Repo Rate?

Think of the repo rate as the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to other commercial banks like SBI, HDFC, and ICICI. When this rate is stable, your bank usually doesn't increase the interest on your home or car loans either.

So, What Should You Do Now?

Good time to get a new loan

Since the rates are holding steady at a relatively low 5.25% compared to last year, this could be a great opportunity to lock in a floating rate loan if you're planning to buy a new house or car.

Make the most of Fixed Deposits (FDs)

If you have some extra cash lying around, banks are offering pretty decent interest rates on FDs right now. Parking your money in a short-term or long-term FD is a safe bet.