Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore hit back at Ashok Gehlot's criticism of the Pachpadra refinery, accusing the former CM of misleading the public and delaying the project. Rathore asserted that the BJP government revived the project with a new MoU.

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Sunday pushed back against former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's criticism regarding the Pachpadra refinery, accusing the Congress of attempting to "mislead the public". The war of words follows the recent inauguration of the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) project.

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BJP Slams Congress Over Delays and Flawed MoU

Rathore characterised Gehlot's allegations as "incorrect" and accused the former Congress government of playing politics with a project that faced significant delays under their tenure. "The allegation made by Ashok Gehlot is incorrect. PM Modi had issued clear instructions that MPs, whether from the BJP or any other party, should be invited to that event," Rathore told ANI, addressing the controversy over invitations.

Rathore further targeted the Congress over the project's history, claiming, "The initiative began in 2007, but between 2008 and 2013, Ashok Gehlot did no work. Right as his term was ending in 2013, he hastily created a drama by inviting Sonia Gandhi without any land acquisition, environmental clearance, or fund allocation."

The BJP leader alleged that the original Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Congress government was financially unsustainable, placing a heavy burden of ₹3,736 crore annually on the state for 15 years while offering only a 26% share. "Our government scrapped that entire MoU and signed a new one worth ₹16,000 crore. Whatever development has been accomplished, whether related to the refinery or the broader progress of Rajasthan, has been done by the BJP government," he asserted.

Rathore also took a sharp dig at the internal dynamics of the previous Congress administration, remarking, "Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot were locked in an internal feud. One was trying to topple the government, while the other was trying to save it, and the state's development suffered as a result."

PM Modi Inaugurates Refinery and Other Development Projects

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi inaugurated India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Balotra and dedicated several railway, road and renewable energy projects to the nation.

PM Modi has also dedicated SJVN's 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Project and NHPC's 300 MW Karnisar Solar Project to the nation.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also distributed appointment letters to around 54,000 newly recruited candidates selected for various departments of the Rajasthan government.

The Jaipur Metro Phase-II project will span 41 kilometres and include 36 stations along the North-South corridor.

About the Pachpadra Refinery Project

The refinery project, developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Rajasthan government, has been built with an investment of over Rs 79,450 crore. It has an annual refining capacity of 9 million metric tonnes and a petrochemical production capacity of 2.4 million metric tonnes.