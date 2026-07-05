Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the newly constructed 1.48-km cable-stayed flyover bridge at Bhat Crossroads. Built for Rs 175 crore, the bridge on the Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad Airport road aims to ease traffic congestion.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed cable-stayed flyover bridge at Bhat Crossroads on the Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad Airport road, making it operational for commuters.

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Project Details and Cost

According to a release, the new flyover bridge has been jointly constructed by the State Government's Roads and Buildings Department and the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA), with each agency contributing 50 per cent of the project cost. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 175 crore, the 1.48-km-long cable-stayed flyover bridge is the first of its kind in an urban area of the state, as per the release.

New Bridge Expansion Project

Along with inaugurating the cable-stayed flyover bridge, the Chief Minister also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the six-to-twelve-lane expansion of the existing bridge over the Narmada Main Canal between Koba Circle and Bhat Circle on the Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad Corridor.

To eliminate frequent traffic congestion, the State Government has undertaken a Rs 48-crore project to construct new three-lane bridges on either side of the existing bridge between Koba Circle and Bhat Circle. The project will expand the existing six-lane bridge into a twelve-lane facility, ensuring seamless traffic flow across the corridor while accommodating future traffic growth.

Addressing Traffic Congestion

The Gandhinagar-Koba-Airport Road and the SP Ring Road witness an estimated daily traffic volume of over 1.93 lakh vehicles. As Bhat Circle is a major junction on the Gandhinagar-Airport Road, it experiences frequent traffic congestion, leading to delays and increased fuel consumption for commuters.

With the new cable-stayed bridge now operational, SP Ring Road traffic will pass beneath it. In contrast, Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar traffic will cross it, ensuring seamless two-level traffic flow and easing congestion.

Additionally, dedicated service roads with three lanes on each side, totalling six lanes, have been constructed to ensure smoother traffic movement towards the SP Ring Road, Vadodara, and Surat.

On this occasion, MP Hasmukh Patel, Gandhinagar MLAs Rita Patel and Alpesh Thakor, Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel, City BJP President Ashish Dave, office-bearers, Roads and Buildings Secretary Prabhat Patelia and other senior officials were also present.