Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a hostel and school for Nomadic communities in Kalol. He praised PM Modi's vision for uplifting the deprived and highlighted the state's commitment to inclusive development towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel today inaugurated the 'Shanti Niwas' Hostel, managed by the Vicharta Samuday Samarthan Manch (VSSM) and the Dr. K. R. Shroff Foundation, and performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the 'Vallabh Vidya Vihar' School at Pansar in Kalol taluka. Gujarat BJP State President Jagdish Vishwakarma graced the event. During the programme, CM and other dignitaries encouraged the students by distributing books.

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Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite growing up in a humble and economically challenged family, never allowed hardships to define his journey. Instead, he chose to transform "adversity into opportunity" by creating lasting solutions. CM added that the Prime Minister has consistently worked to build systems that permanently address the challenges faced by the poor and the deprived.

CM Patel Praises PM Modi's Vision for Uplifting the Deprived

He said that PM Narendra Modi took the first decisive step towards ensuring that people of the Nomadic and Denotified Tribes, who had spent years leading a nomadic life, receive a dignified place in society and a permanent address of their own. As a result of this vision, several welfare-oriented initiatives are now being implemented across Gujarat for these communities.

CM said that a permanent address gives a person a distinct identity, enabling them to access their rights and government benefits more easily. He also lauded the institution's dedicated efforts to bring deprived sections of society into the mainstream of development.

CM said that Indian culture teaches us that extending a helping hand for a noble cause is a great virtue. He urged everyone to empathise with families from the Nomadic and Denotified Tribes who face uncertainty every day about shelter, food, and the future of their children. He said that providing these families with housing, education, food, and other necessities is a noble and virtuous service.

CM said that every person's life is a journey of continuous progress. He noted that, after achieving stability and success, people naturally feel inspired to give back to society. The desire to build a school, a water tank, or contribute to a hospital arises when individuals remember their own struggles and empathise with those who continue to face similar hardships. He said this spirit of compassion and service towards the deprived, while remaining connected to one's roots, is an inspiration that we constantly draw from the life of the Prime Minister.

CM further added that Gujarat marked the launch of its third semiconductor company yesterday, reflecting the country's rapid progress in technology and industry. He added that, despite this advancement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to give equal importance to the welfare of each citizen and cleanliness. CM remarked that, as prosperity grows, people often tend to overlook smaller responsibilities. However, he said the Prime Minister has remained committed to every aspect of the nation's development. As a result, India today stands with pride on the global stage and has earned worldwide recognition under his leadership.

A Call for Inclusive Development for 'Viksit Bharat'

Speaking about inclusive development, CM said that everyone must work together to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. He said that a Viksit Bharat can be achieved only through a Viksit Gujarat. However, Gujarat cannot be considered truly developed if progress is confined to a few cities. True development, he said, will be realised only when each person in society and the most deprived citizens become part of the mainstream of development. Only then will Gujarat become truly developed, contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

CM said that the children present at the event are at the beginning of their educational journey and that education will empower this new generation to transform society. He added that contributing to the mission of bringing an entire generation and community into the mainstream with dignity is a sacred responsibility and a matter of pride for all.

Jagdish Vishwakarma Commends VSSM's Work

On this occasion, Gujarat BJP State President Jagdish Vishwakarma said that the Vicharta Samuday Samarthan Manch (VSSM) has become a strong support system for Nomadic and Denotified Tribes. He commended the organisation for its remarkable work in educating children from marginalised Nomadic and Denotified communities despite the challenges they face. He said that, inspired by the Prime Minister's philosophy of 'Antyodaya', permanent housing has been provided to numerous deprived families across the country by focusing on the welfare of each person in society. He also lauded the Gujarat Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, for extending support to the organisation in developing residential colonies and housing plots for these communities.

Support for Traditional Handicrafts

Jagdish Vishwakarma said that the institution should showcase the handicrafts and traditional products made by the people of the Nomadic and Denotified Tribes who continue to practise their traditional occupations. He added that the Government would provide the necessary training to help them improve the quality of their products and strengthen their livelihoods.

Recalling Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, he said that promoting khadi had transformed it into a global fashion industry with a turnover of over ₹1.5 lakh crore. Expressing confidence that products made by Nomadic and Denotified communities would also one day receive GI tags and reach wider markets, he assured them of the Government's continued support.

VSSM Founder Highlights Organisation's Welfare Initiatives

Welcoming the gathering, VSSM Founder Trustee Mittal Patel said that several welfare initiatives for Nomadic Tribes are being implemented with the commitment of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and with the continuous support of the State administration. She added that generous contributions from donors have enabled the organisation to construct more than 2,000 houses, provide loans to help 13,000 families become Atmanirbhar, deepen 470 ponds, and undertake large-scale initiatives such as tree plantation.

Recalling India's tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), Mittalben Patel urged philanthropists to contribute a part of their wealth towards the upliftment of Nomadic and Denotified communities, including the Vadi, Madari, Saraniya, and Kangasiya families. She said that what began nearly 20 years ago as a school under tents has, through the dedicated efforts of many volunteers, grown into a modern educational campus.

She added that the work undertaken in Gujarat for the welfare of Nomadic Tribes is a matter of pride and stands out among similar initiatives across the country.

The event was attended by Kalol MLA Laxmanji Thakor, Gandhinagar Collector Ravindra Khatale, Bhagwandas Panchal, donor Ronak Nayak, land donor of the Aarti Parivar Sankul Chandrakant Gogri, President of Dr. K. R. Shroff Foundation Uday Desai, Pratul Shroff, VSSM President Liladhar Gada, trustees, social leaders, members of the school community, and a large number of families and children from the Nomadic communities. (ANI)