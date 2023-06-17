Brazilian aircraft's emergency door opens mid-air; WATCH scary video

In order to prioritize the safety of the passengers, a swift decision was made to carry out an emergency landing at Hugo Da Cunha Machado Airport in Brazil.

A passenger aircraft, on a flight from Sao Luis to Salvador in Brazil, encountered a harrowing incident when its emergency door unexpectedly opened mid-flight.

The entire occurrence was captured on camera, revealing the opened door as the aircraft continued to fly with passengers on board. The video, shared on social media, showcased the wind gusting inside the cabin while passengers remained seated. A popular South American singer named Tierry was reported to be on the flight during the incident on June 12.

Approximately 30 minutes into the flight, the small passenger plane experienced the door incident. To ensure the safety of the passengers, an emergency landing was conducted at Brazil's Hugo Da Cunha Machado Airport. Fortunately. Local media reports indicate that no injuries were sustained.

This incident follows an earlier event in Brazil, where a group of six individuals, including a youngster and a newborn baby, safely landed after a plane experienced a sudden power loss. The deployment of an emergency parachute facilitated their secure landing.

Last month, passengers aboard an Asiana Airlines flight encountered a life-threatening situation as the emergency door of the aircraft unexpectedly opened during the aircraft's approach to a South Korean city on a Friday afternoon. Startling footage of the incident captured the forceful wind battering terrified passengers who clung to their seats' armrests.

According to an airline official, a man in his thirties, seated in the emergency exit row, had unlatched the door when the plane was approximately 700 feet (213 meters) above the ground. The aircraft was merely two to three minutes away from landing in Daegu, a city located 240 kilometers south of Seoul.